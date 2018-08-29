Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EBay    EBAY

EBAY (EBAY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

eBay : Bradford Shellhammer Named General Manager of eBay’s New York Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 06:47pm CEST

This month, eBay named Bradford Shellhammer, Global Head of Buyer Engagement & Growth, as the General Manager of eBay's New York office.

Founder of design-focused ecommerce sites Fab.com and Bezar, Bradford became a star in the design world early on in his career by leveraging his keen business instincts and immaculate taste. In 2016, Bradford was brought onto the executive team at eBay to serve as Head of Curation & Merchandising, bringing with him an entrepreneurial spirit and wealth of experience in design and ecommerce.

Channeling his start-up mentality and instinctive drive, Bradford dove immediately into his new role as eBay's lead curator. During his first year at eBay, Bradford realized that eBay's customers were, in fact, their own curators. This a-ha! moment is what ultimately led Bradford to find his true passion in product.

A strong proponent of the idea that every eBay customer is deserving of a personalized shopping experience, Bradford's team launched Interests to celebrate the individuality of every shopper and help them discover the things they love. By creating a human-centric structure out of eBay's diverse marketplace, Bradford and team made strides in reimagining how the world shops online.

'The last year and a half I have dedicated myself to helping people fall in love with their eBay,' Bradford said.

In defining the direction, design and build of eBay's discovery and personalization experiences, he has done just that-and more. Bradford also launched eBay's new Home Page, the Under $10 initiative to drive inspired shopping, and is now working on guest Watching and Saving, visually similar search and browse, new brand pages, and smarter, contextual coupons for new customers. These are just a few of the many activations coming out of Bradford's team in the next few months, alone.

As the newly appointed General Manager of the eBay New York office, Bradford is part of the leadership team modernizing the eBay we all know and love.

'We are intentionally making it easier for our customers to shop, get inspired, check out and come back to eBay,' said Bradford.

What more of a fitting place to innovate than in a city where all industry is located. eBay New York is a hub for departments spanning technology, marketing, ads, sales, design, among others. Bradford is especially delighted to work in an office where eBay's merchandise teams reside-the folks he calls 'the masterminds of our algorithms.'

As eBay's Global Head of Buyer Engagement & Growth, Bradford Shellhammer is a leading product visionary in the company. Prior to eBay, Bradford was named one of Fast Company's '100 Most Creative People in Business' and was coined the 'Eames of E-Commerce' by Wired. He was the founder of Fab.com, Bezar, and Queerty, was Chief Design Officer at Backcountry.com, and has won 3 Webbys. In his spare time, you can find Bradford singing in a rock band.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 16:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EBAY
06:47pEBAY : Bradford Shellhammer Named General Manager of eBay’s New York Offic..
PU
12:22aEBAY : Updates to California Proposition 65 Going into Effect
PU
08/25EBAY : to Extend Seller Protections to Sellers Impacted by Hurricane Lane
PU
08/23STUBHUB SECOND ANNUAL NFL PREVIEW : Cowboys Remain America's Team, Eagles Respon..
PR
08/22Dutch payments firm Adyen first-half profit surges
RE
08/21EBAY : Billing Email Sent Aug 20, 2018
PU
08/17EBAY : Australia’s having one of its 20% off tech sales; here are our pick..
AQ
08/16EBAY MOTORS : Launches New Tools to Simplify Online Auto Parts Shopping
PR
08/14STUBHUB RELEASES SECOND ANNUAL NCAA : Alabama Unseats Michigan as the Most In-D..
PR
08/14EBAY : Announces New APIs and AI Capabilities for the Developer Community
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23Eventbrite files for IPO 
08/20Internet Companies Have Been Wild This Quarter 
08/20Facebook's Next Big Opportunity Is eBay's Worse Nightmare 
08/20THE BIGGEST UNDERSTATEMENT OF THE 21 : An Unfair Battle Is Going On Between Bric.. 
08/17Walmart Has Become A Must-Own Stock - Cramer's Mad Money (8/16/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 804 M
EBIT 2018 2 921 M
Net income 2018 1 992 M
Debt 2018 6 007 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 17,65
P/E ratio 2019 16,90
EV / Sales 2018 3,72x
EV / Sales 2019 3,38x
Capitalization 34 219 M
Chart EBAY
Duration : Period :
eBay Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 43,8 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Devin N. Wenig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Tierney Chairman
Wendy Jones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Scott F. Schenkel Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Pierre Morad Omidyar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY-7.95%34 219
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING3.34%445 896
JD.COM-22.36%44 967
MERCADOLIBRE20.19%16 552
SHOPIFY INC (US)43.56%14 631
RAKUTEN INC-23.33%10 326
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.