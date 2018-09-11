eBay : Giving you more time to associate your listings with the eBay catalog in certain categories

We are focused on delivering the very best experience possible on eBay through product-based shopping. To that end, we have decided to provide more time to associate your listings with the eBay catalog in certain categories.

As part of our ongoing efforts to optimize the buying experience, we are still requiring catalog association for all remaining enabled categories by September 17, 2018. We encourage you to visit Seller Hubto address listings in categoriesthat still require you to associate to the catalog by September 17, 2018, as well as to create and update products in the eBay catalog where they are needed.

Additionally, as we continue to expand and enhance the product-based shopping experience, we invite you to visit Seller Centerto stay up to date on the product-based shopping experience.

Thank you to all the sellers who have dedicated their time and energy to associating listings with the catalog. We're committed to building a powerful and modern marketplace and eBay catalog association is a crucial part of that.

As always, thanks for selling on eBay.