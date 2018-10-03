Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EBay    EBAY

EBAY (EBAY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/03 08:29:28 pm
32.845 USD   +0.88%
07:33pEBAY MANAGED PA : One Week In…
PU
06:24pAMAZON COM : Ebay alleges Amazon poached sellers from its platform
RE
06:01pSTUBHUB RELEASE : Lakers Demand Skyrockets with LeBron Arrival
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

eBay Managed Payments: One Week In…

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 07:33pm CEST

We're a week into our multi-year managed payments journey and we're very excited. This new experience is live and enabled on a small scale in the U.S. While it is far from perfect, we've already learned a lot in these early days, and we are committed to continuing to learn in order to iterate and improve the experience over time.

As we've said previously, managing the payments flow will allow us to simplify the end-to-end experience for buyers and sellers. For sellers in particular, we expect that most sellers can expect reduced costs of payments processing; have a central place to manage their business; and expand their reach by offering buyers more choice in payment options.

Sellers are central to creating this new experience, and we've been partnering closely with them to share our vision for the end state of managed payments. We're taking extra efforts to listen to sellers' feedback, concerns and ideas. Our initial roll-out prioritized innovations and improvements that sellers told us were important - like direct payouts to their bank account, consolidated billing with all fees included in one statement and new ways for buyers to pay that don't require sellers to do anything to enable them. We continue to work with our sellers to optimize different aspects of the experience -- such as reporting, for example.

Since last week's introduction, we've heard a lot from our seller community. Danna Crawford with PowerSellingMom told us that:

The process is hands-free. eBay has made the switch over so easy. I didn't have to adjust any of my payment policies. The direct deposits have started and are running smoothly. I love the fact that I do not have to transfer funds anymore. I can pay my bills directly from my checking account with less hassle of money transfers. Makes my life easier!

At the same time, we've also received a number of questions from our sellers who are part of the initial roll-out. I wanted to share some of their most common questions and our answers:

  • Why isn't PayPal initially available in the new payments experience?
    We know that many buyers on eBay are accustomed to paying with PayPal and that PayPal is important to have long-term. Offering PayPal in a managed model required a new integration for us, and we're working on it and expect to make PayPal available by summer 2019.
  • What are my options if managed payments isn't right for my business now?
    We are working with sellers one-on-one to understand whether managed payments is a fit for them. If managed payments doesn't work for a seller, we want to work with them to see if we can help them be successful with the changes, ensure we understand and document what isn't working, and if needed revert their account to the prior state. That said, the process to revert accounts to their prior payment settings can be complex as orders and listings can be in different states, and this process needs to be managed individually with each seller.
  • What are you doing to make buyers aware of alternative payment methods?
    For buyers who purchase from managed payments sellers, the checkout flow notifies them that PayPal is not yet available. And when buyers are on a compatible mobile device, they will see ApplePay as an available option.
  • When will you include other capabilities - like enabling managed payments for cross-border trade, making APIs available for integration, expanding managed payments to all categories and simplifying the global shipping process?
    These are all on our roadmap. Keep in mind that we are starting small with select features and capabilities, and we will be incorporating additional functionality, including these, in time.

In our effort to be transparent during this transition, I'll continue to provide periodic updates here on our progress with these and other steps along the way. In the meantime, you can find out more about our new managed payments experience by checking out a recent Q&A with me, and sellers can stay up to date with the very latest on ebay.com/payments.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 17:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EBAY
07:33pEBAY MANAGED PAYMENTS : One Week In…
PU
06:24pAMAZON COM : Ebay alleges Amazon poached sellers from its platform
RE
06:01pSTUBHUB RELEASES SECOND ANNUAL NBA S : Lakers Demand Skyrockets with LeBron Arri..
PR
03:24pEBAY : Accuses Amazon of Illegally Poaching Sellers
DJ
10/02EBAY : Canada Responds to Canada's De Minimis Threshold in USMCA Agreement
AQ
09/27EBAY : Launches Catch in Germany
PU
09/26EBAY : Retail Revival Expands to the UK
PU
09/26TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Starbucks and eBay
AC
09/25EBAY : Begins Managing Payments
PU
09/25EBAY : Begins Intermediating Payments on its Marketplace Platform in the US
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:23aEBay accuses Amazon of poaching 
10/02S&P 500 Valuation Dashboard - Update 
09/28What You Need To Know About The New Communication Sector And Its Consequences 
09/25Ebay starts managing payments in U.S. 
09/23Top 10 Net Payout Yields - September 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 804 M
EBIT 2018 2 921 M
Net income 2018 1 995 M
Debt 2018 6 007 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 16,51
P/E ratio 2019 15,75
EV / Sales 2018 3,54x
EV / Sales 2019 3,21x
Capitalization 32 220 M
Chart EBAY
Duration : Period :
eBay Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 43,6 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Devin N. Wenig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Tierney Chairman
Wendy Jones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Scott F. Schenkel Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Pierre Morad Omidyar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY-13.86%32 220
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-7.08%415 352
JD.COM-39.88%35 715
SHOPIFY INC (US)55.05%16 664
MERCADOLIBRE12.47%15 627
RAKUTEN INC-17.07%10 916
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.