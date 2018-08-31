eBay : San Francisco-based Pottery Artist Rae Dunn, and Magenta Inc. Partner to Sell Original Artist Proofs for Charity, Benefitting the California Fire Foundation

eBay has partnered with ceramic designer Rae Dunn and manufacturer Magenta to host an exclusive charity sale, benefitting the California Fire Foundation. In celebration of Firefighter Appreciation Month this September, shoppers can bid on eleven signed, original artist proofs by Rae Dunn, available ebay.com/magentacharity, beginning on Thursday, August 30that 6pm Pacific Time. All proceeds will support the California Fire Association, which provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they protect.

A picture of Rae Dunn mugs in the rubble in California, taken by a collector of the beloved pottery who lost her home in the wildfires.

This special sale was first inspired by a Rae Dunn collector who was affected by the natural disasters. When the team at Magenta came across a social media post of a California woman who had lost her home to the wildfires, with Rae Dunn mugs among the rubble, they began talking about how to help. Headquartered in Berkeley, California, Magenta reached out to San Jose-based eBay with the idea of the charity partnership.

'With the recent devastating wildfires, we really wanted to show our appreciation and give back what little we can to those who support us by supporting the firefighters that keep them safe,' said Ellen Shi, Magenta Inc. designer. 'The California Fire Foundation helps the firefighters who put their lives on the line daily to keep us and our homes safe. They take measures to ensure that a fallen firefighter's family is taken care of, and provide memorial services. This is something we really believe in and we hope you feel the same. There is so much more to Rae Dunn collectors than just mugs, there is this strong sense of community and support that we hope to foster and look forward to being a part of.'

'With the wildfires causing such devastation across California, we wanted to find ways the eBay community could give back,' said Sam Bright, Vice President of Soft Goods at eBay. 'Rae Dunn has many fans on eBay, and we hope they will come together to lend their support in this critical moment.'

'The Rae Dunn fans have always been an enthusiastic and close-knit community, with generous fans often gifting, trading, and helping each other out from opposite sides of the country,' Shi added. 'Their generous spirit is something that we at Magenta really admire and appreciate because it's what allows us to do what we do.'

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, 'more than 13,000 firefighters from California and beyond have responded to over a dozen aggressive wildfires that had burned 726,329 acres throughout the state in the deadliest fire season for personnel since 2008.'

Rae Dunn is one of the most popular search terms in the Pottery and Glass category on eBay, and is one of the top five best-selling brands in the category. The artist proofs are available exclusively on eBay, allowing the marketplace's 175 million active buyers to own a unique, limited edition work by Rae Dunn while helping an important cause.

About Rae Dunn

Rae Dunn is a California native and resides in the San Francisco, Bay Area. She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Industrial Design and worked in graphics and fashion design for several years before discovering clay, which has now been her passion since 1994. Rae currently has a line of wares that is sold nationwide. Her inspiration comes from the earth and she finds beauty in simple shapes, natural forms, and found objects. Her work captures the simplicity and playfulness that are the cornerstones of her own life. A classical pianist, painter, and frequent world traveler, Rae has been influenced by many cultures and artistic pursuits. Rae's work is deceivingly straightforward.

About Magenta

Celebrating personal style with a unique twist. Inspired by the artisans who love and live their craft. Designing beautiful and simple pieces for the home that can forever be enjoyed. This is Magenta. Established in 2002, our passion for creating stylish and memorable pieces continues to grow. Our collaborations with artisans and designers offer a wide range of authentic, sophisticated collections suited to a variety of environments and personalities. Through our select factories in Asia, we work with skilled craftspeople whose love of hand-sculpting and glazing techniques rivals only our exacting eye for quality and tradition. All of our products are food-safe and pass the rigorous requirements of California's Prop 65 law for consumer safety.

About the California Fire Foundation

The California Fire Foundation, a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization, provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they protect. Formed in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters, the California Fire Foundation's mandate includes an array of survivor and victim assistance projects and community initiatives. More information is available at cafirefoundation.org

About eBay for Charity

eBay for Charity helps enable members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities when they buy or sell in the U.S. and abroad. Sellers can donate up to 100 percent of the proceeds to a charity of their choice, while buyers can add a donation to their purchase during checkout. To date, nearly $810 million dollars has been raised for charity by the eBay community.

