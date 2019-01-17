eBay : StubHub Rolls Out Exclusive, Complimentary Fan Tailgate and Immersive 3D Ticket-Buying Experience Ahead of The Big Game

Today, StubHub, the world's largest event marketplace and authorized ticket resale marketplace of the NFL, announced details of the exclusive experiences that come with every Super Bowl ticket purchased on StubHub, including an onsite, pre-game fan event - 'ATL Tailgate' - and a new 3D ticket-buying experience that takes fans inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium to give them a look at the view they can expect to see from their selected seats.

'This game represents one of the most quintessential bucket list events for any fan,' said Scott Jablonski, General Manager of NFL business for StubHub. 'Every year, this is our best-selling single event but, this year, we're giving fans even more with the most holistic experience possible in Atlanta, from our innovative buying experience to exclusive tickets to the first-ever On Location Experiences Super Bowl Music Festival to the StubHub ATL Tailgate at State Farm Arena.'

Among the perks ticket buyers can anticipate when using StubHub for the big weekend are:

■ A complimentary ticket to StubHub's ATL Tailgate pre-game fan event

A dozen NFL Legends on-hand for meet + greets and signings

Full spread of favorite tailgate food, snacks and beverages

Tailgate-friendly games

Face painting to bring out your ultimate fan

■ New 3D immersive ticket-buying experience in iOS app

■ 15% off a purchase on eBay with each order

■ Exclusive ticket inventory for Super Bowl Music Festival and Shaq's Fun House

■ FanProtect™ Guarantee - every ticket is 100 percent guaranteed valid or buyers receive money back or a replacement ticket of equal or better value

StubHub Annual Game-Day Fan Event: ATL Tailgate

For the 11th year in a row, StubHub will host its exclusive game-day fan event. Thousands of fans are expected at StubHub's ATL Tailgate on Sunday, February 3, at State Farm Arena for an all-inclusive tailgate experience, featuring on-theme food and drink; oversized games including cornhole and beer pong; face painting and team merchandise to get game-ready, meet-and-greets and football toss with NFL legends and much more.

Photos, signings and meet-and-greets will feature Emmanuel Sanders, Dan Fouts and Ryan Shazier, among others, while Kordell Stewart and Mark Brunell will join other legends to toss the football with attendees. This ultimate pre-game experience is free and exclusive to ticket buyers who purchase their Super Bowl tickets on StubHub.

For fans who want the ultimate pre-game experiences, StubHub offers a Premium Upgrade Experience for only $199, featuring deluxe lounge seating, exclusive 'loft' access, gourmet food and an open bar.

New Product Innovation for Ticket Buying

Helping fans make planning the big weekend easy, on January 20, StubHub will release the industry's first 3D-immersive ticket-buying experiencefor the Big Game in the StubHub iOS mobile app. Ticket buyers can get a real-life look at a view of the entire stadium, including the seat view from any row, allowing them to 'try before they buy' and making the ticket-buying experience easier than ever.

Winning the Weekend

For fans who are dying to be a part of this, the chance to win a free trip is now. Compete in 'StubHub's ATL Contest'for a chance to win a trip to Atlanta for the game (terms and conditions apply). 'StubHub's ATL Contest' challenge tests the knowledge and dedication of the most hardcore football fans.

Exclusive Tickets to Performances from Cardi B, Bruno Mars and More

In addition to the ATL Tailgate, StubHub is a partner of On Location Experiences' Super Bowl Music Fest,offering access to exclusive ticket inventory for performances by Migos, Ludacris, Post Malone, Aerosmith, Cardi B and Bruno Mars. StubHub is also the official partner for Shaq's Fun House, with exclusive inventory for the Friday evening event, featuring performances by Diplo, Migos and Tiesto.

Film and television comedian and actor, David Koechner has 'signed' as StubHub's honorary coach. Through a digital video campaign available at stubhub.com/ultimate-pregame, Koechner - known for his roles on 'The Office,' 'Anchorman' and 'Anchorman 2,' provides inspiring pep talksto ticket buyers who need that extra inspiration to win the weekend in Atlanta by filling their schedule with the many events StubHub offers.

'It is so obvious to me that StubHub offers fans the best chance to make the most of their time in Atlanta,' said David Koechner, honorary coach for StubHub. 'Between the Super Bowl Music Fest, Shaq's Fun House and the ATL Tailgate, my schedule is going to be packed, making this weekend in Atlanta one I won't soon forget, from the second I land until the confetti cannons go off at the end of the big game.'

For more information, please visit stubhub.com/ultimate-pregame.