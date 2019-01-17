Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EBay    EBAY

EBAY (EBAY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

eBay : StubHub Rolls Out Exclusive, Complimentary Fan Tailgate and Immersive 3D Ticket-Buying Experience Ahead of The Big Game

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 05:39pm EST

Today, StubHub, the world's largest event marketplace and authorized ticket resale marketplace of the NFL, announced details of the exclusive experiences that come with every Super Bowl ticket purchased on StubHub, including an onsite, pre-game fan event - 'ATL Tailgate' - and a new 3D ticket-buying experience that takes fans inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium to give them a look at the view they can expect to see from their selected seats.

'This game represents one of the most quintessential bucket list events for any fan,' said Scott Jablonski, General Manager of NFL business for StubHub. 'Every year, this is our best-selling single event but, this year, we're giving fans even more with the most holistic experience possible in Atlanta, from our innovative buying experience to exclusive tickets to the first-ever On Location Experiences Super Bowl Music Festival to the StubHub ATL Tailgate at State Farm Arena.'

Among the perks ticket buyers can anticipate when using StubHub for the big weekend are:

■ A complimentary ticket to StubHub's ATL Tailgate pre-game fan event

  • A dozen NFL Legends on-hand for meet + greets and signings
  • Full spread of favorite tailgate food, snacks and beverages
  • Tailgate-friendly games
  • Face painting to bring out your ultimate fan

■ New 3D immersive ticket-buying experience in iOS app

■ 15% off a purchase on eBay with each order

■ Exclusive ticket inventory for Super Bowl Music Festival and Shaq's Fun House

■ FanProtect™ Guarantee - every ticket is 100 percent guaranteed valid or buyers receive money back or a replacement ticket of equal or better value

StubHub Annual Game-Day Fan Event: ATL Tailgate

For the 11th year in a row, StubHub will host its exclusive game-day fan event. Thousands of fans are expected at StubHub's ATL Tailgate on Sunday, February 3, at State Farm Arena for an all-inclusive tailgate experience, featuring on-theme food and drink; oversized games including cornhole and beer pong; face painting and team merchandise to get game-ready, meet-and-greets and football toss with NFL legends and much more.

Photos, signings and meet-and-greets will feature Emmanuel Sanders, Dan Fouts and Ryan Shazier, among others, while Kordell Stewart and Mark Brunell will join other legends to toss the football with attendees. This ultimate pre-game experience is free and exclusive to ticket buyers who purchase their Super Bowl tickets on StubHub.

For fans who want the ultimate pre-game experiences, StubHub offers a Premium Upgrade Experience for only $199, featuring deluxe lounge seating, exclusive 'loft' access, gourmet food and an open bar.

New Product Innovation for Ticket Buying

Helping fans make planning the big weekend easy, on January 20, StubHub will release the industry's first 3D-immersive ticket-buying experiencefor the Big Game in the StubHub iOS mobile app. Ticket buyers can get a real-life look at a view of the entire stadium, including the seat view from any row, allowing them to 'try before they buy' and making the ticket-buying experience easier than ever.

Winning the Weekend

For fans who are dying to be a part of this, the chance to win a free trip is now. Compete in 'StubHub's ATL Contest'for a chance to win a trip to Atlanta for the game (terms and conditions apply). 'StubHub's ATL Contest' challenge tests the knowledge and dedication of the most hardcore football fans.

Exclusive Tickets to Performances from Cardi B, Bruno Mars and More

In addition to the ATL Tailgate, StubHub is a partner of On Location Experiences' Super Bowl Music Fest,offering access to exclusive ticket inventory for performances by Migos, Ludacris, Post Malone, Aerosmith, Cardi B and Bruno Mars. StubHub is also the official partner for Shaq's Fun House, with exclusive inventory for the Friday evening event, featuring performances by Diplo, Migos and Tiesto.

Film and television comedian and actor, David Koechner has 'signed' as StubHub's honorary coach. Through a digital video campaign available at stubhub.com/ultimate-pregame, Koechner - known for his roles on 'The Office,' 'Anchorman' and 'Anchorman 2,' provides inspiring pep talksto ticket buyers who need that extra inspiration to win the weekend in Atlanta by filling their schedule with the many events StubHub offers.

'It is so obvious to me that StubHub offers fans the best chance to make the most of their time in Atlanta,' said David Koechner, honorary coach for StubHub. 'Between the Super Bowl Music Fest, Shaq's Fun House and the ATL Tailgate, my schedule is going to be packed, making this weekend in Atlanta one I won't soon forget, from the second I land until the confetti cannons go off at the end of the big game.'

For more information, please visit stubhub.com/ultimate-pregame.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 22:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EBAY
05:39pEBAY : StubHub Rolls Out Exclusive, Complimentary Fan Tailgate and Immersive 3D ..
PU
01/16EBAY : Steve Wymer to Join eBay as Senior Vice President and Chief Communication..
PU
01/11EBAY : 2019 Shipping Carrier Rate Changes
PU
01/07EBAY : UK's Year in Review 2018
AQ
2018EBAY : Updated USPS Hours of Operations During The Holidays
PU
2018EBAY : Launches Green Monday Deals, Their Biggest December Deals Day of the Year
PR
2018EU lawmakers agree on tough line against tech companies
RE
2018EBAY : Launches 12 Days of Incredible Savings with the 'December Dozen'
PR
2018EBAY : Seller Shipping Metrics and National Day of Mourning, December 5, 2018
PU
2018STUBHUB : Releases 2018 Year in Live Experiences Report
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 735 M
EBIT 2018 2 891 M
Net income 2018 2 510 M
Debt 2018 5 825 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,90
P/E ratio 2019 15,04
EV / Sales 2018 3,26x
EV / Sales 2019 3,13x
Capitalization 29 164 M
Chart EBAY
Duration : Period :
eBay Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 35,7 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Devin N. Wenig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Tierney Chairman
Wendy Jones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Scott F. Schenkel Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Pierre Morad Omidyar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY7.91%29 164
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING12.96%400 661
JD.COM6.69%31 971
SHOPIFY INC (US)14.30%17 049
MERCADOLIBRE17.78%15 591
RAKUTEN INC17.53%11 144
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.