eBay : To Our Sellers Impacted by Wildfires. Stay Safe and Contact Us for Support.

We are closely monitoring the path of the wildfires engulfing our nation. Sellers who may be affected, please stay safe and do what's critical right now: Take care of yourself, family, and community.

If there is any disruption to your business, please contact customer service at 1 (866) 540-3229 to request protections against incidents that may impact your Seller Performance status. What this means:

Stock-outs due to fire damage or unresolved cases with buyers will not impact your performance status

Your late shipment rate will not be impacted.

If you are able to, there are a few things you can do now to help protect your business:

Communicate with buyers whose items have not yet been shipped and let them know your situation.

End any auctions and take down any Buy It Now listings before they result in a sale. We will not charge a fee for ending a listing early.

If you are an eBay Stores subscriber, place your store in vacation mode and extend your handling time on all items to when you think you can get back to business.

For more information, read our natural disaster checklist blog.

If you don't have direct internet access, eBay can help you make the necessary changes. Please contact customer service at 1 (866) 540-3229 and update them on your situation.

For sellers wanting to help in recovery efforts for families affected by the fires, join eBay for Charity in raising much needed funds now.