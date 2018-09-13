Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EBay    EBAY

EBAY (EBAY)
My previous session
News 
09/13/2018 | 11:48pm CEST

eBay : Upcoming changes in how Internet Sales Tax may apply to your eBay business

09/13/2018 | 11:48pm CEST

As you may know, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of South Dakota in June 2018, which removed the requirement that certain retailers have a physical presence in a state in order for that state to impose sales tax obligations on these retailers.

Some states have extended the tax collection obligation to marketplaces. We believe this ruling is unfair to small businesses and will continue to call for greater simplicity. In the meantime, we're working to find the best way to support our sellers.

What this means for eBay sellers:Regardless of where you're physically located, if you sell to buyers in certain states, those states may require you to collect applicable taxes on your transactions.

Therefore, based on these new laws, we will calculate, collect, and remit sales tax for orders shipped to customers in the following states on the following schedule:

  • Washington-starting Jan 1, 2019
  • Pennsylvania- starting July 1, 2019
  • Oklahoma-starting July 1, 2019

Once we start collecting tax in these states, you do not need to take any action. There are no extra charges or fees for this service. Prior to these dates, please continue to collect and remit tax in these states and comply with any other applicable requirements they impose.

There are no opt-outs for selling items into the states listed above, or out of eBay automatically collecting sales tax for items shipped to the states above.

Additional states will likely be added to the above list. Stay informed on the Help pages.

For more information on these new tax requirements, we recommend that you consult with your tax advisor. If you do not have a tax advisor, we've partnered with Avalaraand TaxJarand they will have specific insights into the best course of action for you.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 21:47:01 UTC
