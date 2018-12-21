eBay : Updated USPS Hours of Operations During The Holidays

USPS is reminding customers that it will modify its hours of operations during the holiday seaon.

Regarding late shipping metrics,

eBay does consider December 24 a shipping day.

eBay does not consider December 25 and January 1 a shipping day. Sellers will not receive late shipments for these dates.

What does this mean for sellers? If your local post office closes earlier than normal on December 24, this may impact your handling timeand late shipping metrics. For example, if you have a same day handling time, and your daily cut off is 3pm, but your post office has already closed, you may receive a late shipping metric.

To prevent this, you may want to consider changing or extending your handling time so that you do not ship on December 24. Buyers will see updated Estimated Delivery Dates based on your updated handling time.

Happy Holidays and thank you for selling on eBay.