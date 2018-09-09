eBay : Will Extend Seller Protections to Sellers Impacted by Tropical Storm Florence

Forecasters have advised that Tropical Storm Florence is expected to have direct and major impact to the East Coast of the United States in the upcoming week.

Please, stay safe and take care of what's most important right now: you, your family and your community. We are closely monitoring the path of Florence. It is currently a tropical storm, but is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday, and many sellers may be impacted.

If your business is likely to be impacted, we recommend getting your shipments out as soon as possible.

For eBay Stores subscriber, place your store in vacation mode and extend your handling time on all items to when you can get back to business.

If you or your business is impacted please call Customer Service at 1 (866) 540-3229 to let us know your status. We will apply the following seller protections: - You will not receive defects for stockouts or unresolved cases with buyers. - Your late shipment rate will not be impacted.

We are sending our support to those impacted.