eBay : to Extend Seller Protections to Sellers Impacted by Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane, a Category 2 storm, has caused massive damage to the Hawaiian islands. Forecasters have predicted that heavy rains were likely to continue into next week.

Please, stay safe and take care of what's most important right now: you, your family and your community. We are closely monitoring the path of Hurricane Lane. Due to the severity, many sellers may be impacted.

If you or your business have been affected please call Customer Service at 1 (866) 540-3229 to let us know your status. We will apply the following seller protections:

You will not receive defects for stockouts or unresolved cases with buyers.

Your late shipment rate will not be impacted.

If your merchandise has been damaged or you will not be able to access it, we recommend:

Ending any auctions/taking down any Buy It Now listings before they result in a sale. We will not charge a fee for ending a listing early.

If you are an eBay Stores subscriber, place your store in vacation mode and extend your handling time on all items to when you can get back to business.

We are sending our support and good wishes to those impacted.