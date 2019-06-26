All Listings Are Now Mobile Friendly by Default All Listings Are Now Mobile Friendly by Default We have made all listings mobile friendly automatically, regardless of how they were listed (mobile or computer). What we changed: The viewport meta t...

We have made all listings mobile friendly automatically, regardless of how they were listed (mobile or computer).

What we changed:

The viewport meta tag will be added by eBay at time of rendering the View Item page on mobile devices.

What this means for sellers:

Sellers no longer need to use the Mobile Friendly Checker to add the viewport meta tag in order to make their listings mobile friendly.

Which listings are fixed?

Existing and new listings created via mobile devices, computer or APIs. Sellers do not need to update previous active listings which are missing the viewport meta tag, because the tag is added real-time when the buyer loads the View Item page. If the viewport meta tag was added to previous listings, sellers do not need to remove the tag, it is ok to leave them as is.

Why does the Mobile Friendly Checker still exist?

If the description has embedded images, the tool will warn sellers if the embedded images have defined fixed widths that are not mobile friendly. If your description does not have embedded images, you won't need to use the Mobile Friendly Checker.

