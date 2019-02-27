Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EBay Inc.    EBAY

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EBay : Breakup Inches Closer to Realm of Possibility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 02:48am EST

By Cara Lombardo and Dana Cimilluca

Online marketplace eBay Inc. and activist investors Elliott Management Corp. and Starboard Value LP are nearing a settlement deal that would give the activists board seats and could open the door to the company breaking itself up.

The three parties are discussing a deal in which Elliott and Starboard would receive multiple board seats, according to people familiar with the matter. The company would also agree to perform an operational review focused on improving profitability and a full-company strategic review -- which is expected to involve considering a range of potential sales or spin offs of units and a sale of the core company, the people said.

A deal isn't guaranteed -- the activists and the company are still working through some issues that could cause the talks to fall apart, according to people familiar with the matter. If a deal isn't reached, Elliott and Starboard have until March 1 to seek board seats through a proxy fight, though companies in active discussions with investors sometimes agree to extend the deadline to allow more time for negotiation.

Elliott disclosed a more than 4% stake in eBay in January and said in a letter to its board of directors that the company should spin off or sell its StubHub ticketing business and its classified-ads businesses. It also called on the company to revamp its core marketplace business, boost margins and ensure it has the right leadership in place. It also suggested that eBay's core marketplace, if separated from everything else, could be sold.

Starboard has also urged it to consider splitting apart its businesses, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

In recent years, eBay shares have languished as the company has sought to distance itself from its reputation as an online auction house and battled the likes of Amazon.com Inc. in the e-commerce arena.

EBay last month said it would pay a 14-cent dividend in March, its first ever. Overall, the company said it would return about $7 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks over the next two years, with $5.5 billion of that happening this year.

Shares of the company rose 4 cents to close at $37.38.

Write to Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com and Dana Cimilluca at dana.cimilluca@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EBAY INC.
02:48aEBAY : Breakup Inches Closer to Realm of Possibility
DJ
02/26EBAY : Activist Investors, eBay Nearing Settlement That Sets Stage for Possible ..
DJ
02/26EBAY : 2019 Early Seller Update
PU
02/26EBAY : Activist Investors, eBay Nearing Settlement That Sets Stage for Possible ..
DJ
02/26EBAY : Activist Investors, eBay Nearing Settlement That Sets Stage for Possible ..
DJ
02/26EBAY : Elliott Management Nearing Settlement with eBay--Update
DJ
02/26EBAY : Elliott Management Nearing Settlement with eBay
DJ
02/22EBAY : Hosts California Governor On His First Trip To Silicon Valley
PU
02/20EBAY : Promoted Listings Is Expanding to More Sellers
PU
02/15EBAY : Launches Exclusive, Limited Edition Drop in Celebration of All-Star Weeke..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 10 858 M
EBIT 2019 3 072 M
Net income 2019 1 750 M
Debt 2019 5 787 M
Yield 2019 0,62%
P/E ratio 2019 19,40
P/E ratio 2020 16,10
EV / Sales 2019 3,68x
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
Capitalization 34 198 M
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 37,0 $
Spread / Average Target -0,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Devin N. Wenig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Tierney Chairman
Wendy Jones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Scott F. Schenkel Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Pierre Morad Omidyar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.33.02%34 198
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING33.69%459 395
JD.COM27.04%37 284
SHOPIFY INC (US)35.43%20 271
MERCADOLIBRE28.08%16 955
RAKUTEN INC19.21%10 819
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.