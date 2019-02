By Cara Lombardo

The settlement deal eBay Inc. is nearing with shareholders Elliott Management Corp. and Starboard Value LP would give the activist investors one board seat each and could give them input on another seat in the future, according to people familiar with the matter.

Elliott partner Jesse Cohn, who runs the hedge fund's U.S. equity activism practice, is expected to join the board of the online marketplace as part of the deal, the people said. The other new director is expected to be a nominee of Starboard's but not an employee of the hedge fund. EBay's board currently has 13 members, according to FactSet.

Mr. Cohn has expanded Elliott's technology investments since joining in 2004 and is on the board of software-company Citrix Systems Inc.

The settlement also is expected to call for an operational review focused on increasing eBay's profitability as well as a portfolio review, which will examine whether to split or sell business units, The Wall Street Journal has previously reported.

A deal isn't guaranteed, as negotiations are ongoing, the people said. If a deal isn't reached, the activists would have until Friday to seek board seats through a proxy fight, unless eBay agrees to extend the deadline.