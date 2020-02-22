Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EBay Inc.    EBAY

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/21 04:00:00 pm
38.2 USD   +1.35%
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aEBay Explores Sale of Ad Business -- WSJ
DJ
02/21EBAY : in discussions with multiple parties for sale of classified business
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EBay Explores Sale of Ad Business -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/22/2020 | 02:48am EST

By Cara Lombardo, Corrie Driebusch and Miriam Gottfried

EBay Inc. is taking steps toward a potential sale of its classified-ads business, which could be worth roughly $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Private-equity firms including TPG and Blackstone Group Inc. and strategic bidders including Naspers Ltd. and German publishing company Axel Springer SE have recently expressed interest in the business, the people said. The company has also started reaching out to other potential buyers.

Indications of interest for the classifieds business are due in March, they said.

EBay confirmed in a Friday statement after The Wall Street Journal reported on interest in the classifieds unit that it has been exploring options for the unit and is talking to multiple parties about a potential deal.

The classifieds unit primarily operates internationally and allows users to post goods and services in their local communities, similar to Craigslist in the U.S. For much of the past year, San Jose, Calif.-based eBay has been mulling its options for the unit, which could also include a spinoff or joint venture.

Internet conglomerate Naspers has an existing classifieds business called OLX Group that operates in more than 30 countries. Axel Springer, which is backed by private-equity firm KKR & Co., and owns Business Insider and Rolling Stone magazine, also owns several online advertising and classifieds businesses.

It has been a time of tumult for eBay, a one-time internet darling whose core marketplace business has been weakened by the rise of Amazon.com Inc. A company that once housed fast-growing brands ranging from PayPal to StubHub has been slowly peeling them off as their prospects diverge from those of the marketplace.

New York Stock Exchange parent Intercontinental Exchange Inc. recently approached eBay about buying the company, with a primary interest in the marketplace business, but had to walk back its interest after its own shareholders balked at the idea.

Should eBay, which has a market value of roughly $30 billion, sell the classifieds business, it would primarily be left with its core marketplace operation.

Two activist hedge funds, Elliott Management Corp. and Starboard Value LP, took stakes in eBay last year and urged it to consider selling its ticketing and classifieds businesses. Both reached agreements with eBay that gave them board representation. In November, eBay agreed to sell StubHub to Viagogo Entertainment Inc. for $4.05 billion.

EBay's Chief Executive Devin Wenig stepped down from the company in September, citing disagreements with the board that was overseeing the company's strategic review. EBay has yet to name a permanent replacement.

Write to Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com, Corrie Driebusch at corrie.driebusch@wsj.com and Miriam Gottfried at Miriam.Gottfried@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXEL SPRINGER SE 0.08% 63.05 Delayed Quote.0.40%
EBAY INC. 1.35% 38.2 Delayed Quote.5.79%
KKR & CO. INC. -1.75% 33.11 Delayed Quote.13.51%
NASPERS LIMITED 0.10% 2704 End-of-day quote.-0.48%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. -2.40% 119.49 Delayed Quote.10.47%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -1.92% 61.25 Delayed Quote.9.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EBAY INC.
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aEBay Explores Sale of Ad Business -- WSJ
DJ
02/21EBAY : in discussions with multiple parties for sale of classified business
RE
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/21EBAY : Issues Statement on Strategic Review Process for eBay Classifieds Group
PR
02/21Tech Down As COVID-19 Seen Slowing Asian Economic Growth -- Tech Roundup
DJ
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/21EBay Moves Toward Selling Its Classified-Ads Business
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 702 M
EBIT 2020 2 953 M
Net income 2020 1 757 M
Debt 2020 3 349 M
Yield 2020 1,45%
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,48x
EV / Sales2021 3,24x
Capitalization 30 410 M
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 39,24  $
Last Close Price 38,20  $
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott F. Schenkel Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Tierney Chairman
Wendy Jones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Andrew Cring CFO, VP-Global Financial Planning & Analysis
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.5.79%30 410
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING0.23%570 320
MEITUAN DIANPING2.28%77 075
SHOPIFY INC.30.96%60 676
JD.COM, INC.14.73%59 020
PINDUODUO INC.-8.59%40 183
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group