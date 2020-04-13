EBay : Names Jamie Iannone Chief Executive

By Colin Kellaher

EBay Inc. on Monday said Walmart Inc. executive Jamie Iannone is returning to the online marketplace as chief executive from April 27, filling the post left vacant with last year's resignation of Devin Wenig.

The San Jose, Calif., company said Mr. Iannone was most recently chief operating officer of Walmart eCommerce and previously served as CEO of SamsClub.com.

EBay said Chief Financial Officer Scott Schenkel, who stepped in as interim CEO in September when Mr. Wenig resigned after clashing with the board, will continue as interim chief until Mr. Iannone joins the company, while Andy Cring will continue to serve as interim CFO.

Mr. Iannone, who previously worked at eBay as from 2001 to 2009, including a stint as vice president, will also join the company's board.

