Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EBay Inc.    EBAY

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/13 09:50:18 am
34.42 USD   +1.74%
09:43aEBay appoints former Walmart executive Iannone as CEO
RE
09:36aEBAY : Names Jamie Iannone Chief Executive
DJ
09:01aEBAY INC. : Names Jamie Iannone Chief Executive Officer
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EBay : Names Jamie Iannone Chief Executive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 09:36am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

EBay Inc. on Monday said Walmart Inc. executive Jamie Iannone is returning to the online marketplace as chief executive from April 27, filling the post left vacant with last year's resignation of Devin Wenig.

The San Jose, Calif., company said Mr. Iannone was most recently chief operating officer of Walmart eCommerce and previously served as CEO of SamsClub.com.

EBay said Chief Financial Officer Scott Schenkel, who stepped in as interim CEO in September when Mr. Wenig resigned after clashing with the board, will continue as interim chief until Mr. Iannone joins the company, while Andy Cring will continue to serve as interim CFO.

Mr. Iannone, who previously worked at eBay as from 2001 to 2009, including a stint as vice president, will also join the company's board.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EBAY INC.
09:43aEBay appoints former Walmart executive Iannone as CEO
RE
09:36aEBAY : Names Jamie Iannone Chief Executive
DJ
09:01aEBAY INC. : Names Jamie Iannone Chief Executive Officer
PR
04/08EBAY INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
04/08AMAZON COM : Do You Sell To EU Customers Using Amazon Or Other Platforms? You Ne..
AQ
04/02EBAY : Launches “Up & Running” To Immediately Bring Small Businesses..
PU
04/02EBAY : Launches "Up & Running" To Immediately Bring Small Businesses Online
PR
03/27EBAY : Changes to the out-of-stock duration Changes to the out-of-stock duration..
PU
03/25Do more to stop coronavirus price gouging, U.S. states tell Amazon, Walmart, ..
RE
03/25EXCLUSIVE : Amazon pauses sellers' loan repayments amid coronavirus
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 537 M
EBIT 2020 2 908 M
Net income 2020 1 593 M
Debt 2020 2 757 M
Yield 2020 1,88%
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,11x
EV / Sales2021 2,85x
Capitalization 26 931 M
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 38,67  $
Last Close Price 33,83  $
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott F. Schenkel Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Tierney Chairman
Wendy Jones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Andrew Cring CFO, VP-Global Financial Planning & Analysis
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.-6.31%26 931
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-7.42%527 008
MEITUAN DIANPING-0.87%73 006
JD.COM, INC.19.67%61 645
SHOPIFY INC.5.07%48 903
PINDUODUO INC.8.51%47 755
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group