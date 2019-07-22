EBay : Names Thompson Chief Product Officer; Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer

By Colin Kellaher

EBay on Monday said it named Pete Thompson as senior vice president and chief product officer and Mazen Rawashdeh as senior vice president and chief technology officer.

The San Jose online marketplace said Mr. Thompson joins from Amazon, where he served as vice president of the online retail giant's Alexa voice service.

Mr. Rawashdeh has led platform engineering at eBay since returning to the company in 2016.

EBay in May said Steve Fisher was stepping down as senior vice president and chief technology officer for family-related reasons.

The company said Messrs. Thompson and Rawashdeh will be members of its executive leadership team, reporting to President and Chief Executive Devin Wenig.

