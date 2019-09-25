Log in
EBAY INC.

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/25 10:43:16 am
38.41 USD   -2.89%
10:55aEBAY : CEO Devin Wenig Resigns -- Update
DJ
10:49aEBAY : CEO Devin Wenig steps down, cites differences with board
RE
10:38aEBay President, CEO Devin Wenig Resigns -- 2nd Update
DJ
EBay President, CEO Devin Wenig Resigns -- 2nd Update

09/25/2019 | 10:38am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

EBay President and Chief Executive Devin Wenig has resigned amid disagreements with the online marketplace's board.

"In the past few weeks it became clear that I was not on the same page as my new board," Mr. Wenig said in a post on his Twitter account. "Whenever that happens, it's best for everyone to turn that page over."

Under pressure from activist investors, including Elliott Management Corp., eBay earlier this year said it would conduct an internal review of its assets, including a possible sale or spinoff of its online ticket platform StubHub and its classifieds business.

The company also agreed to add Elliott partner Jesse Cohn and Marvell Technology Group CEO Matthew Murphy to its board.

Mr. Wenig was named president and CEO in July 2015 after a stint as president of eBay's Marketplaces business.

In a statement on Wednesday, Chairman Thomas Tierney said eBay is a stronger company than it was when Mr. Wenig took the helm four years ago.

"Notwithstanding this progress, given a number of considerations, both Devin and the board believe that a new CEO is best for the company at this time," Mr. Tierney said.

Mr. Wenig in July said eBay was making significant progress with its review, and the company Wednesday said the process continues to move forward, adding that it has enlisted Goldman Sachs to assist.

EBay said it expects to provide an update on the review later this fall.

The San Jose company said Chief Financial Officer Scott Schenkel has stepped in as interim CEO while it conducts a search for a successor, adding that it will consider internal and external candidates.

Mr. Schenkel, who joined eBay in 2007, has been finance chief since 2015.

EBay said Andy Cring, who has been vice president of global financial planning and analysis since joining the company in 2013, will serve as interim CFO.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC 0.28% 341.0211 Delayed Quote.41.18%
EBAY INC. -2.48% 38.4067 Delayed Quote.0.00%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 0.88% 209.425 Delayed Quote.24.36%
MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD. 0.23% 24.345 Delayed Quote.50.15%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 827 M
EBIT 2019 3 004 M
Net income 2019 1 763 M
Debt 2019 5 433 M
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 19,3x
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,57x
EV / Sales2020 3,29x
Capitalization 33 177 M
Consensus
