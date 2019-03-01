EBay : Reaches Agreements with Activist Investor Affiliates

By Allison Prang

EBay Inc. will review the company's operations and assets and add two directors to its board, with a third new member to be added later in 2019, as the company has entered into agreements with affiliates of activist investors Elliott Management Corp. and Starboard Value LP.

The company said that management is going to lead the operating review of the company, which its board will oversee. EBay said it is planning on releasing the results of the review in the fall.

EBay is also going to do a strategic review of its assets. That includes the eBay classifieds group as well as StubHub, the company said.

The company said Friday it has entered into agreements with affiliates of both activist firms. Elliott's affiliates have an economic interest of over 4% in the company while Starboard's affiliates have an economic interest of about 1%, eBay said. Both firms "have agreed to certain standstill, voting, and other provisions with eBay," the company said.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that eBay was nearing a deal with both Elliott and Starboard to give each of them a board seat and that the investors could weigh in on another seat. The Journal also previously reported the settlement with the activists was expected to include a review of both the company's portfolio and operations.

EBay said it is adding Elliott Management partner Jesse Cohn and Marvell Technology's Matt Murphy to its board immediately. The company is going to add another independent director sometime in 2019, it said.

Elliott's Mr. Cohn said in prepared remarks that "we are confident that the initiatives announced today will drive meaningful shareholder value." Starboard Value managing member Peter Feld said in prepared remarks that "we are pleased with the changes under way."

