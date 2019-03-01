Ebay : announces strategic review of Stubhub, Classifieds group
03/01/2019 | 08:12am EST
(Reuters) - Ebay Inc on Friday announced a strategic review of some of its assets, including its StubHub and eBay Classifieds businesses, and said it would appoint two independent directors to its board.
EBay will add Jesse Cohn, a partner at activist investor firm Elliott Management and Matt Murphy, the CEO of Marvell Technology, to its board of directors.
(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)