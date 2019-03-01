Log in
EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
03/01 08:26:22 am
38.375 USD   +3.30%
08:12aEBAY : announces strategic review of Stubhub, Classifieds group
RE
08:03aEBAY : Announces Strategic Initiatives to Enhance Performance
PR
02/28EBAY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Ebay : announces strategic review of Stubhub, Classifieds group

03/01/2019 | 08:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: An eBay sign is seen at an office building in San Jose, California

(Reuters) - Ebay Inc on Friday announced a strategic review of some of its assets, including its StubHub and eBay Classifieds businesses, and said it would appoint two independent directors to its board.

EBay will add Jesse Cohn, a partner at activist investor firm Elliott Management and Matt Murphy, the CEO of Marvell Technology, to its board of directors.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 10 858 M
EBIT 2019 3 072 M
Net income 2019 1 750 M
Debt 2019 5 787 M
Yield 2019 0,63%
P/E ratio 2019 19,28
P/E ratio 2020 16,00
EV / Sales 2019 3,66x
EV / Sales 2020 3,40x
Capitalization 33 988 M
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 37,0 $
Spread / Average Target -0,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Devin N. Wenig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Tierney Chairman
Wendy Jones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Scott F. Schenkel Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Pierre Morad Omidyar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.33.88%33 988
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING33.53%474 028
JD.COM32.39%39 709
SHOPIFY INC (US)36.62%20 881
MERCADOLIBRE56.66%20 739
RAKUTEN INC22.86%11 242
