NOW LIVE: New Internet Sales Tax changes that impact you NOW LIVE: New Internet Sales Tax changes that impact you On October 1st, we announced changes to the way taxable transactions are processed and how taxes are collected for remittance, and those changes are n...

EBAY INC.

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
NOW LIVE: New Internet Sales Tax changes that impact you

11/04/2019 | 01:50pm EST

On October 1st, weannounced changesto the way taxable transactions are processed and how taxes are collected for remittance, and those changes are now live.

Starting now, the way taxable transactions are processed and how taxes are collected for remittance will change, as follows:

  • In states where eBay is required to collect Internet Sales Tax from buyers, order totals sent for processing will reflect the gross order amount inclusive of tax.
  • Once settled, the tax amount will be automatically deducted for remittance to the applicable taxing authority.
  • A record of the sales tax portion of the order will be available on the Seller Hub Orderdetails page and through our Download order report.

Please note the applicable tax will continue to be paid by the buyer and you do not need to take any action.

We understand that the holiday selling season is nearly upon us and we are working to make this transition as smooth as possible.

Learn more about Internet Sales Tax in the eBay Seller Center.If you have questions about how Internet Sales Tax may affect you, we recommend consulting with your tax advisor.

Note: These changes do not apply to sellers currently enrolled in managed payments.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 18:49:07 UTC
