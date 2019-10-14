Optiseller: New third party tool to help you identify listings with missing Item specifics Optiseller: New third party tool to help you identify listings with missing Item specifics As previously announced, we're gradually introducing requirements for Item specifics that will not only help your buyers find your products more easil...

Log in
EBAY INC.

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report  
News 




0
10/14/2019 | 04:52pm EDT

As previously announced, we're gradually introducing requirements for Item specifics that will not only help your buyers find your products more easily, but will also help to increase the likelihood of your item selling.

Adding Item specifics to your existing listings can be time-consuming, so we're introducing the Optiseller Aspect Finder Toolto help you quickly identify and correct your existing listings that are missing key Item specifics.

Optiseller & eBay have been partners for a year now, and the tool has proved very helpful for sellers to meet new item specifics requirements. The Aspect Finder tool has now processed 67 million listings across around 5000 sellers from 26 countries selling into 5 markets.

Optiseller Aspect Finder is free of charge until 31 December 2019, so for the next few months, you can use the tool to automatically review your listings, identify which ones are missing required Item specifics, find suggested values and easily update them. You can then use the report to update your listings directly on eBay in bulk or through your listing tool.

To get started:

  1. Sign up for the Optiseller tool
  2. Connect your eBay account to the Optiseller tool
  3. Download your report
  4. Update your listings directly on eBay

Use Optiseller now

https://www.optiseller.com/landingpage-aspect-finder-usa

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 14 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2019 20:51:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 826 M
EBIT 2019 3 003 M
Net income 2019 1 762 M
Debt 2019 5 433 M
Yield 2019 1,06%
P/E ratio 2019 18,8x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,49x
EV / Sales2020 3,21x
Capitalization 32 334 M
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 42,34  $
Last Close Price 38,36  $
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott F. Schenkel Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Tierney Chairman
Wendy Jones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Andrew Cring CFO, VP-Global Financial Planning & Analysis
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.37.34%32 334
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING26.17%450 262
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%65 410
JD.COM41.95%43 343
PINDUODUO INC.46.43%38 195
SHOPIFY INC.137.82%37 973
