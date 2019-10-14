Optiseller: New third party tool to help you identify listings with missing Item specifics Optiseller: New third party tool to help you identify listings with missing Item specifics As previously announced, we're gradually introducing requirements for Item specifics that will not only help your buyers find your products more easil...

As previously announced, we're gradually introducing requirements for Item specifics that will not only help your buyers find your products more easily, but will also help to increase the likelihood of your item selling.

Adding Item specifics to your existing listings can be time-consuming, so we're introducing the Optiseller Aspect Finder Toolto help you quickly identify and correct your existing listings that are missing key Item specifics.

Optiseller & eBay have been partners for a year now, and the tool has proved very helpful for sellers to meet new item specifics requirements. The Aspect Finder tool has now processed 67 million listings across around 5000 sellers from 26 countries selling into 5 markets.

Optiseller Aspect Finder is free of charge until 31 December 2019, so for the next few months, you can use the tool to automatically review your listings, identify which ones are missing required Item specifics, find suggested values and easily update them. You can then use the report to update your listings directly on eBay in bulk or through your listing tool.

To get started:

Sign up for the Optiseller tool Connect your eBay account to the Optiseller tool Download your report Update your listings directly on eBay

Use Optiseller now

https://www.optiseller.com/landingpage-aspect-finder-usa

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.