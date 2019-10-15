RESOLVED: Technical issues reported in Seller Hub, and listings in clothing, shoes and accessories RESOLVED: Technical issues reported in Seller Hub, and listings in clothing, shoes and accessories The issue has been resolved. Again, we apologize for any inconvenience. We've received reports of technical issues in Seller Hub, including sales grap...

The issue has been resolved. Again, we apologize for any inconvenience.

We've received reports of technical issues in Seller Hub, including sales graphs not being up to date, as well as problems when revising or creating listings within Clothing, Shoes and Accessories categories.

We'd like to assure you that eBay is aware and we're working on fixing both issues as a high priority. Please check back and we will update this post when it's resolved.

We apologize for any inconvenience and as always, thank you for selling on eBay.