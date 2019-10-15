Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EBay Inc.    EBAY

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

RESOLVED: Technical issues reported in Seller Hub, and listings in clothing, shoes and accessories RESOLVED: Technical issues reported in Seller Hub, and listings in clothing, shoes and accessories The issue has been resolved. Again, we apologize for any inconvenience. We've received reports of technical issues in Seller Hub, including sales grap...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 08:53pm EDT

The issue has been resolved. Again, we apologize for any inconvenience.

We've received reports of technical issues in Seller Hub, including sales graphs not being up to date, as well as problems when revising or creating listings within Clothing, Shoes and Accessories categories.

We'd like to assure you that eBay is aware and we're working on fixing both issues as a high priority. Please check back and we will update this post when it's resolved.

We apologize for any inconvenience and as always, thank you for selling on eBay.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 00:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EBAY INC.
08:53pRESOLVED : Technical issues reported in Seller Hub, and listings in clothing, sh..
PU
12:07pEBAY : Hank Willis Thomas, and Public Art Fund Launch Exclusive Sale of Iconic A..
PU
10:14aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : J&J, Booking, Wirecard, WeWork
10/14Facebook's Libra announces board as support shrinks further
RE
10/14OPTISELLER : New third party tool to help you identify listings with missing Ite..
PU
10/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/14Booking Holdings Drops Out of Facebook's Libra Group -CNBC
DJ
10/14Facebook's Libra in trouble as firms jump ship
RE
10/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Sophos, Mercedes, Facebook, Boeing
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 823 M
EBIT 2019 3 003 M
Net income 2019 1 762 M
Debt 2019 5 439 M
Yield 2019 1,04%
P/E ratio 2019 19,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,52x
EV / Sales2020 3,25x
Capitalization 32 611 M
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 42,28  $
Last Close Price 38,88  $
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott F. Schenkel Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Tierney Chairman
Wendy Jones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Andrew Cring CFO, VP-Global Financial Planning & Analysis
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.38.51%32 175
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING24.87%445 627
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%65 071
JD.COM42.52%43 518
SHOPIFY INC.148.68%39 707
PINDUODUO INC.46.35%38 172
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group