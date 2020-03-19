Log in
EBAY INC.

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Starboard nominates four to eBay's board, wants outsider as CEO

03/19/2020 | 06:16pm EDT
The eBay logo is pictured on a phone screen in this photo illustration in New York

Activist investor Starboard Value is pressuring eBay for the second time in two years and said on Thursday that it plans to install four directors on the e-commerce company's 14-member board.

The hedge fund, which last year helped fill one board seat, said the board had been slow in changing its chief executive and tackling issues including separating eBay's classifieds business from its marketplace business.

EBay said on Thursday the nominations are "unwarranted and unreasonable."

Starboard said in a letter that it wants the board to appoint an outsider as permanent chief executive after eBay has been headed by an interim CEO for six months. In September, Devin Wenig stepped down after disagreements with the board, and Scott Schenkel, eBay's chief financial officer, was appointed interim CEO.

"Given our concern over certain historical decisions, we worry that the board may default to an internal candidate," Starboard wrote.

The e-commerce firm's CEO search process does include external and internal candidates, it said on Thursday.

Starboard's nominees include Peter Feld, the hedge fund's director of research, Shannon Brayton, who most recently served as the chief marketing officer of LinkedIn, Eddy Hartenstein, who currently serves as the lead independent director on Broadcom Inc's board, and Stephanie Tilenius, who has previously worked at Google.

"We are disappointed that Starboard has decided to announce its previously provided nominations amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic while the Board and management are trying to focus on the business, employee health and safety, and the important CEO search and portfolio review that are underway," eBay said.

Matt Murphy, the board member who joined with Starboard's backing last year, serves on the executive search committee.

Starboard, which owns more than 1% of eBay common stock, has been holding private discussions with the company for months but moved ahead with a proxy fight this week to publicly push its case for hiring a "world class experienced leader for eBay."

Reuters reported last week, citing people familiar with the matter, that Starboard would nominate a minority slate of directors.

At the same time eBay settled with Starboard last year, it also settled with activist investor Elliott Management and gave a seat to Elliott portfolio manager Jesse Cohn. Elliott owns 4% of eBay.

EBay sold StubHub to ticket reseller Viagogo Ltd for $4.05 billion in November. The company has said that it plans to release an update on the classifieds business by the middle 2020.

EBay's shareholder meeting is expected to be held in June.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Steve Orlofsky, Maju Samuel and Diane Craft)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Akanksha Rana
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.88% 1111.67 Delayed Quote.-18.53%
BROADCOM INC. 15.83% 194.45 Delayed Quote.-46.88%
EBAY INC. -5.43% 29.6 Delayed Quote.-13.32%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 648 M
EBIT 2020 2 942 M
Net income 2020 1 724 M
Debt 2020 2 757 M
Yield 2020 2,14%
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,73x
EV / Sales2021 2,49x
Capitalization 23 564 M
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 39,23  $
Last Close Price 29,60  $
Spread / Highest target 72,3%
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott F. Schenkel Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Tierney Chairman
Wendy Jones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Andrew Cring CFO, VP-Global Financial Planning & Analysis
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.-13.32%24 917
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-15.13%467 652
MEITUAN DIANPING-8.70%56 587
JD.COM, INC.7.01%55 123
SHOPIFY INC.-15.28%39 253
PINDUODUO INC.-16.00%36 928
