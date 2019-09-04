eBay : 2019 Fall Seller Update 2019 Fall Seller Update In our 2019 Fall Seller Update, we're enabling you to create Promoted Listings campaigns on your mobile device, and giving you the ability to authoriz...

In our 2019 Fall Seller Update, we're enabling you to create Promoted Listings campaigns on your mobile device, and giving you the ability to authorize users to perform basic listing tasks within your account for greater efficiency.

We're expanding access to Terapeak, the eBay insights tool, in Seller Hub, introducing new item specifics recommendations and requirements to help optimize search, and simplifying car and truck listing with vehicles pricing packages.

Growth Tools

Access Promoted Listings from a mobile device and My eBay

Increased visibility for Promoted Listings in search results

Removal of duplicate promoted and non-promoted listings in search

Access Terapeak, the eBay insights tool, in Seller Hub

Send offers to buyers with incomplete purchases

Negotiate 'Offers to buyers' with a new counter offer feature

Inventory Optimization

Category chan ges including additions, removals, and renames

New item specifics recommendations and requirements

Simplified pricing options for cars and trucks

Marketplace Updates

New managed payments features and more ways for buyers to pay

Preview of what's coming in managed payments

Increase your business efficiency with Multi-User Account Access

Seller Protections and Policy Updates

Additional protections benefits for Top Rated Sellers

New return shipping label credit for false claims

Refund deduction for used and damaged returns

Correct a policy issue and continue selling without penalty

Automatic updates of existing listings to supported return policies

Returns exception for Jewelry & Watches

