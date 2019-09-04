eBay : 2019 Fall Seller Update 2019 Fall Seller Update In our 2019 Fall Seller Update, we're enabling you to create Promoted Listings campaigns on your mobile device, and giving you the ability to authoriz...

In our 2019 Fall Seller Update, we're enabling you to create Promoted Listings campaigns on your mobile device, and giving you the ability to authorize users to perform basic listing tasks within your account for greater efficiency.
We're expanding access to Terapeak, the eBay insights tool, in Seller Hub, introducing new item specifics recommendations and requirements to help optimize search, and simplifying car and truck listing with vehicles pricing packages.
Growth Tools
Access Promoted Listings from a mobile device and My eBay
Increased visibility for Promoted Listings in search results
Removal of duplicate promoted and non-promoted listings in search
Access Terapeak, the eBay insights tool, in Seller Hub
Send offers to buyers with incomplete purchases
Negotiate 'Offers to buyers' with a new counter offer feature
Inventory Optimization
Category changes including additions, removals, and renames
New item specifics recommendations and requirements
Simplified pricing options for cars and trucks
Marketplace Updates
New managed payments features and more ways for buyers to pay
Preview of what's coming in managed payments
Increase your business efficiency with Multi-User Account Access
Seller Protections and Policy Updates
Additional protections benefits for Top Rated Sellers
New return shipping label credit for false claims
Refund deduction for used and damaged returns
Correct a policy issue and continue selling without penalty
Automatic updates of existing listings to supported return policies
Returns exception for Jewelry & Watches
As always, thank you for selling on eBay.
