eBay : 2019 Fall Seller Update 2019 Fall Seller Update In our 2019 Fall Seller Update, we're enabling you to create Promoted Listings campaigns on your mobile device, and giving you the ability to authoriz...

09/04/2019 | 11:12am EDT

In our 2019 Fall Seller Update, we're enabling you to create Promoted Listings campaigns on your mobile device, and giving you the ability to authorize users to perform basic listing tasks within your account for greater efficiency.

We're expanding access to Terapeak, the eBay insights tool, in Seller Hub, introducing new item specifics recommendations and requirements to help optimize search, and simplifying car and truck listing with vehicles pricing packages.

Growth Tools

  • Access Promoted Listings from a mobile device and My eBay
  • Increased visibility for Promoted Listings in search results
  • Removal of duplicate promoted and non-promoted listings in search
  • Access Terapeak, the eBay insights tool, in Seller Hub
  • Send offers to buyers with incomplete purchases
  • Negotiate 'Offers to buyers' with a new counter offer feature

Inventory Optimization

  • Category changes including additions, removals, and renames
  • New item specifics recommendations and requirements
  • Simplified pricing options for cars and trucks

Marketplace Updates

  • New managed payments features and more ways for buyers to pay
  • Preview of what's coming in managed payments
  • Increase your business efficiency with Multi-User Account Access

Seller Protections and Policy Updates

  • Additional protections benefits for Top Rated Sellers
  • New return shipping label credit for false claims
  • Refund deduction for used and damaged returns
  • Correct a policy issue and continue selling without penalty
  • Automatic updates of existing listings to supported return policies
  • Returns exception for Jewelry & Watches

For more information:

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 15:11:02 UTC
