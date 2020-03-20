Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EBay Inc.    EBAY

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

eBay : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 06:43am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Filed by the Registrant

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant □

Check the appropriate box:

  • Preliminary Proxy Statement
  • Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
  • Definitive Proxy Statement
  • Definitive Additional Materials
  • Soliciting Material under §240.14a-12

eBay Inc.

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

  • No fee required.
  • Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
    1. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
    2. Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
    3. Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
    4. Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
    5. Total fee paid:
  • Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
  • Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
    1. Amount Previously Paid:
    2. Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
    3. Filing Party:
    4. Date Filed:

The following email was distributed to employees of eBay Inc. on March 19, 2020.

Team -

Today Starboard Value, an eBay shareholder owning approximately one percent of the company's outstanding shares, announced that it has nominated four candidates to stand for election to the eBay Board of Directors at our 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting. You can read our response on ebayinc.com.

We listen to all shareholders and incorporate feedback into our strategy and plans where appropriate. Starboard is no different. In fact, Starboard appears to agree with the substance of the actions we're taking to drive value, and given our engagement with them to date we believe their nominations and criticisms are unreasonable and unwarranted. Importantly, many eBay shareholders, analysts and public commentators have expressed support for the actions our Board and management are taking.

Because of your focus, drive and commitment, we've delivered results in line with or better than expectations for the past few quarters. As we shared at the last all hands, turning around the Marketplaces business is a huge opportunity that we're focused on. Teams are executing the changes needed to deliver on the volume, revenue, and earnings commitments we made in January. Along the way, we have significantly improved margins and our Payments and Advertising initiatives are delivering growth. We're refocused on healthy, sustainable GMV growth in areas where we have a right to win. In addition, we're returning capital to shareholders with plans to buy back $4.5 billion worth of shares in 2020, and by increasing the dividend program by 14 percent compared to 2019.

The fact of the matter is that the entire eBay team -- all of you -- are getting the job done.

You will likely see many things in the media about Starboard's nominations to the Board. I want to assure you that we're handling this matter appropriately at the Board and senior management level. For our broader global team, the best thing you can to do is to stay focused on your team's plans and deliverables.

Of course, this isn't easy when many of us are adjusting to fully working from home given the new environment brought on by the coronavirus. Our sellers, most of whom are small and medium sized business owners, are also under enormous strain. Teams are working on plans to support and partner with them through these challenging times. As you work to adjust and care for your own family and teammates, remember that our seller community depends on us. They are why we exist and why we work hard to improve our experience, improve service and improve the company.

Thanks for all you are doing, and for leading through unprecedented times. Let's keep supporting each other and keep our focus on our customers and come together as only eBay can.

Scott

Distribution: Global Employees

Important Information

eBay Inc. ("eBay") intends to file a proxy statement and WHITE proxy card with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the solicitation of proxies for eBay's 2020 Annual Meeting of stockholders (the "Proxy Statement" and such meeting the "2020 Annual Meeting"). eBay, its directors and certain of its executive officers will be participants in the solicitation of proxies from stockholders in respect of the 2020 Annual Meeting. Information regarding the names of eBay's directors and executive officers and their respective interests in eBay by security holdings or otherwise is set forth in eBay 's proxy statement for the 2019 Annual Meeting of stockholders, filed with the SEC on April 19, 2019 (the "2019 Proxy Statement"). To the extent holdings of such participants in eBay's securities have changed since the amounts described in the 2019 Proxy Statement, such changes have been reflected on Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3 or Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Additional information can also be found in eBay's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on January 31, 2020. Details concerning the nominees of eBay's Board of Directors for election at the 2020 Annual Meeting will be included in the Proxy Statement. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF EBAY ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH OR FURNISHED TO THE SEC, INCLUDING EBAY'S DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. These documents, including the definitive Proxy Statement (and any amendments or supplements thereto) and other documents filed by eBay with the SEC, are available for no charge at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and at eBay's investor relations website

at http://investor.ebayinc.com. Copies may also be obtained by contacting eBay Investor Relations by mail at 2065 Hamilton Avenue, San Jose, California 95125 or by telephone at 408-376-7493.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 10:42:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EBAY INC.
06:43aEBAY : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
03/19Starboard nominates four to eBay's board, wants outsider as CEO
RE
03/19EBAY : Says Starboard's Nominations for Board 'Are Unwarranted'
DJ
03/19EBAY : Says Starboard's Actions Are Unwarranted, Unreasonable and Detrimental to..
PR
03/19EBAY : Starboard Nominates Four to eBay Board, Pushes for External CEO Candidate..
DJ
03/13BANK OF AMERICA, AMERICAN AIRLINES, : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
03/12Italian antitrust watchdog probes Amazon, eBay over price spikes in virus cri..
RE
03/12EBAY : Activist Seeks Slate of Picks For eBay Board
DJ
03/11U.S. companies add cash, credit lines as coronavirus leaves markets rattled
RE
03/11EBAY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 616 M
EBIT 2020 2 922 M
Net income 2020 1 703 M
Debt 2020 2 757 M
Yield 2020 2,14%
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,74x
EV / Sales2021 2,49x
Capitalization 23 564 M
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 39,17  $
Last Close Price 29,60  $
Spread / Highest target 72,3%
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott F. Schenkel Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Tierney Chairman
Wendy Jones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Andrew Cring CFO, VP-Global Financial Planning & Analysis
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.-18.03%23 564
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-14.72%485 251
JD.COM, INC.7.01%54 407
MEITUAN DIANPING-8.70%54 261
PINDUODUO INC.-16.00%39 288
SHOPIFY INC.-16.37%38 748
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group