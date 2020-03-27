eBay : Changes to the out-of-stock duration Changes to the out-of-stock duration We're changing how long an item can be out-of-stock for. The out-of-stock option allows your Good ‘Til Canceled listings to be hidden from search resu...

We're changing how long an item can be out-of-stock for.

The out-of-stock optionallows your Good 'Til Canceled listings to be hidden from search results when the quantity is 0. As soon as you increase the quantity again, the listing will reappear in searches.

Normally, listings are automatically ended if they have been out of stock for 90 consecutive days.

To help you retain your sales history longer, from now on we will keep your out-of-stock listings active for 180 consecutive days before ending them automatically. You may be eligible for an insertion fee credit. Learn more.

Please note that if listings have been out-of-stock for an extended period of time, you may want to use other eBay tools and features (i.e.: Providing recommended item specifics, using negotiation tools such as best offer or offers to buyers, volume pricing and/or promoted listings) to help kick-start sales when you restock.