eBay : Changes to the out-of-stock duration Changes to the out-of-stock duration We're changing how long an item can be out-of-stock for. The out-of-stock option allows your Good ‘Til Canceled listings to be hidden from search resu...

EBAY INC.

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
News 


03/27/2020 | 02:13pm EDT

We're changing how long an item can be out-of-stock for.

The out-of-stock optionallows your Good 'Til Canceled listings to be hidden from search results when the quantity is 0. As soon as you increase the quantity again, the listing will reappear in searches.

Normally, listings are automatically ended if they have been out of stock for 90 consecutive days.

To help you retain your sales history longer, from now on we will keep your out-of-stock listings active for 180 consecutive days before ending them automatically. You may be eligible for an insertion fee credit. Learn more.

Please note that if listings have been out-of-stock for an extended period of time, you may want to use other eBay tools and features (i.e.: Providing recommended item specifics, using negotiation tools such as best offer or offers to buyers, volume pricing and/or promoted listings) to help kick-start sales when you restock.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 18:12:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 603 M
EBIT 2020 2 898 M
Net income 2020 1 675 M
Debt 2020 2 757 M
Yield 2020 2,10%
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,79x
EV / Sales2021 2,54x
Capitalization 24 010 M
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 39,02  $
Last Close Price 30,16  $
Spread / Highest target 69,1%
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott F. Schenkel Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Tierney Chairman
Wendy Jones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Andrew Cring CFO, VP-Global Financial Planning & Analysis
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.-16.48%24 010
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-7.91%523 989
MEITUAN DIANPING1.54%67 664
JD.COM, INC.19.25%61 425
SHOPIFY INC.12.53%52 376
PINDUODUO INC.-2.14%43 019
