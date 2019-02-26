eBay : Elliott Management Nearing Settlement with eBay

By Cara Lombardo and Dana Cimilluca

Online marketplace eBay Inc. and activist investor Elliott Management Corp. are nearing a settlement deal that would give Elliott board seats and could open the door to the company breaking itself up.

EBay and Elliott are discussing a deal in which Elliott would receive multiple board seats, according to people familiar with the matter. The company would also agree to perform an operational review focused on improving profitability and a full-company strategic review -- which is expected to involve considering a range of potential sales or spin offs of units and a sale of the core company, the people said.

A deal isn't guaranteed -- the activist investor and the company are still working through some issues that could cause the talks to fall apart, according to people familiar with the matter. If a deal isn't reached, Elliott has until March 1 to seek board seats through a proxy fight, though companies in active discussions with an investor sometimes agree to extend the deadline to allow more time for negotiation.

