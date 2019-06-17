eBay : Foundation Announces Winners of the 2019 Global Give

Through Global Give, the eBay Foundation challenges eBay employees to make their communities a better place-where entrepreneurs of all backgrounds are empowered to start and grow businesses, and help create opportunity for all.
Over the spring, employees worldwide developed and submitted proposals with creative solutions to engage and support entrepreneurship. This month, the eBay Foundation has announced the 2019 winners and a total of $1 million in grants ranging from $30,000 to $60,000 each. In addition, employee teams will provide mentoring, project and marketing expertise, technology skills, and legal and financial counsel to entrepreneurs in the program.
Among the grant winners is The Bike Project in London, a nonprofit that provides refugees with refurbished bicycles and employment skills to help them find work and establish community in their new country. eBay employees will volunteer time and marketing expertise to help the organization build capacity in e-commerce training.
In Toronto, Scadding Court provides digital marketing training to help emerging entrepreneurs from marginalized communities integrate into Toronto's small business community. eBay employees will offer workshops and briefing sessions as part of this partnership.
And in Salt Lake City, returning winner Spice Kitchen Incubator (SKI) helps refugees and low income residents launch and grow diverse food businesses. eBay employees will support SKI's new industrial kitchen and storefront, creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to earn income while broadening their business operations and customer service experience.
In these and other communities around the world, eBay employees are mobilizing to drive positive impact. The full list of winners is detailed below.
