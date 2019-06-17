Log in
eBay : Foundation Announces Winners of the 2019 Global Give

06/17/2019 | 12:09pm EDT

Through Global Give, the eBay Foundation challenges eBay employees to make their communities a better place-where entrepreneurs of all backgrounds are empowered to start and grow businesses, and help create opportunity for all.

Over the spring, employees worldwide developed and submitted proposals with creative solutions to engage and support entrepreneurship. This month, the eBay Foundation has announced the 2019 winners and a total of $1 million in grants ranging from $30,000 to $60,000 each. In addition, employee teams will provide mentoring, project and marketing expertise, technology skills, and legal and financial counsel to entrepreneurs in the program.

Among the grant winners is The Bike Project in London, a nonprofit that provides refugees with refurbished bicycles and employment skills to help them find work and establish community in their new country. eBay employees will volunteer time and marketing expertise to help the organization build capacity in e-commerce training.

In Toronto, Scadding Court provides digital marketing training to help emerging entrepreneurs from marginalized communities integrate into Toronto's small business community. eBay employees will offer workshops and briefing sessions as part of this partnership.

And in Salt Lake City, returning winner Spice Kitchen Incubator (SKI) helps refugees and low income residents launch and grow diverse food businesses. eBay employees will support SKI's new industrial kitchen and storefront, creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to earn income while broadening their business operations and customer service experience.

In these and other communities around the world, eBay employees are mobilizing to drive positive impact. The full list of winners is detailed below.

IM1B
San Jose & Bangalore

African Diaspora Network
San Jose

Awamaki U.S.
San Jose, Seattle and Peru

The Bike Project
London

Cameron House
San Francisco

Centre for Agriculture & Entrepreneurship
San Francisco and Singapore

Cuatro Por Venezuela
San Francisco Bay Area and Venezuela

Delite Labs
Amsterdam

Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest
Portland

Hatch Enterprise
London

KSRFO
Seoul

MumNet
Toronto

Out in Tech
New York and San Francisco

Parkdale Centre for Innovation
Toronto

The Prince's Trust
London

Reprezent
London

Rewire Community
San Francisco Bay Area

Scadding Court
Toronto

SILOAM
Milan

Sketch Working Arts
Toronto

Social Entrepreneurs Ireland
Dublin

School for Social Entrepreneurs
London

Spice Kitchen Incubator
Salt Lake City

StartOut
New York, San Francisco and Austin

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 16:08:06 UTC
