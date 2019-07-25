eBay : Freeform's “grown-ish” Spotlights How Younger Consumers Earn Extra Cash on eBay

San Jose, CA -- July 25, 2019 - Through a new 'grown-ish' storyline, eBay and Freeform demonstrate just how easy it is to sell fashion, accessories and more on the marketplace. The episode, entitled 'Good for What,' aired on Wednesday, July 17 and featured a financially cut-off Zoey looking for a new side-hustle - leading her to turn to eBay. As part of the collaboration, first-time sellers can visit www.ebay.com/grownish to enjoy zero selling fees on any item listed by August 10. With 182 million buyers, sellers can easily make the most money by selling on eBay.

'In the latest episode of grown-ish, eBay's simple selling process comes to life in an entertaining way - we offer easy tools and a powerful buyer base that help everyone from seasoned sellers to millennial fashionistas get the biggest return when making a sale,' said Suzy Deering, Chief Marketing Officer for eBay Americas and Global Brand Lead. 'grown-ish and its fashionable characters were the perfect fit for this campaign, embodying young entrepreneurs that start businesses on eBay everyday as a means to fund their passions.'

'Incorporating eBay into Zoey's current experience on grown-ish aligned perfectly with this season's storyline; who hasn't needed a little extra help during their college years,' said Andrew Messina, senior vice president, retail and travel, Disney Advertising Sales. 'eBay is a well-known brand, and this integration spotlighted the benefits that come with buying and selling on the marketplace, tailored for the Freeform audience.'

'Good for What' Episode

The episode finds Zoey in desperate need of supplemental income, so she lists pre-loved clothing and accessories on eBay, including a pair of classic Christian Louboutin heels and a treasured yellow handbag. With a few simple clicks, Zoey manages her listings and sales through the eBay app, and to celebrate her new earnings, takes her fellow fashion mavens out on the town - her treat, of course.

Following the initial episode, subsequent spots detailing Zoey's eBay journey will air until the show's season finale on August 7. Viewers can watch all grown-ish episodes on https://freeform.go.com/shows/grown-ish and get the latest via Twitter at @grownish, on Instagram at @grownish, and on Facebook at @grownishTV. This is the second year eBay and Freeform's grown-ish have partnered together.

To start selling your own clothing and accessories with no fees on your first sale, visit www.ebay.com/grownish.

eBay By the Numbers

eBay has 1.2 billion plus listings

eBay has 180 million active buyers worldwide

70% of items ship for free in U.S., UK and DE

2/3 of eBay packages in the U.S. are delivered within three business days or less

79% of all merchandise sold on eBay is new, and our wide selection keeps growing

89% of items sold on eBay are Buy It Now - no bidding necessary

62% of the eBay platform involves a mobile touchpoint

459 million downloads of eBay Inc. apps across the globe

About Freeform

Freeform connects to audiences with bold original programming and immersive social engagement that moves the cultural conversation a little forward. As Walt Disney Television's young adult television network, Freeform channels the force and momentum of its audience in its quest for progress with authentic, groundbreaking original series such as 'grown-ish,' 'The Bold Type,' 'Good Trouble,' 'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,' 'Siren,' 'Marvel's Cloak & Dagger' and more. The network also programs tentpole events such as '31 Nights of Halloween,' 'Kick Off to Christmas' and '25 Days of Christmas.' Upcoming original series include 'Party of Five,' 'Motherland' and 'Everything's Gonna Be Okay.'

About eBay

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2018, eBay enabled $95 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.