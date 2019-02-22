eBay : Hosts California Governor On His First Trip To Silicon Valley

Yesterday, the eBay Government Relations team hosted California Governor Gavin Newsom at our headquarters in San Jose. This event was co-hosted by the Silicon Valley Leadership Group (SVLG), a local trade association that advocates on public policy issues impacting the organization's more than 375 Silicon Valley member companies. With over 60 CEOs and high-level executives from Silicon Valley-based companies in attendance, eBay CEO Devin Wenig welcomed our visitors and introduced Governor Newsom.

This was Governor Newsom's first trip to Silicon Valley since being sworn in earlier this year. He began the event with an overview of the key issues he plans to focus on as Governor. This was followed by a Q&A with attendees that focused on issues impacting Silicon Valley businesses, including transportation, housing, education, and the creation of economic opportunity for residents of all socioeconomic backgrounds.

Following the CEO event, Governor Newsom participated in a Women In Technology roundtable discussion with female leaders from across eBay. The group discussed diversity and inclusion in the workplace, as well as the importance of increasing the number of women in high-level roles in the tech industry.

eBay would like to thank Governor Newsom, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, and all of the executives who visited our campus to participate in this important dialogue.