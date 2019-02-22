Log in
eBay : Hosts California Governor On His First Trip To Silicon Valley

0
02/22/2019

Yesterday, the eBay Government Relations team hosted California Governor Gavin Newsom at our headquarters in San Jose. This event was co-hosted by the Silicon Valley Leadership Group (SVLG), a local trade association that advocates on public policy issues impacting the organization's more than 375 Silicon Valley member companies. With over 60 CEOs and high-level executives from Silicon Valley-based companies in attendance, eBay CEO Devin Wenig welcomed our visitors and introduced Governor Newsom.

This was Governor Newsom's first trip to Silicon Valley since being sworn in earlier this year. He began the event with an overview of the key issues he plans to focus on as Governor. This was followed by a Q&A with attendees that focused on issues impacting Silicon Valley businesses, including transportation, housing, education, and the creation of economic opportunity for residents of all socioeconomic backgrounds.

Following the CEO event, Governor Newsom participated in a Women In Technology roundtable discussion with female leaders from across eBay. The group discussed diversity and inclusion in the workplace, as well as the importance of increasing the number of women in high-level roles in the tech industry.

eBay would like to thank Governor Newsom, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, and all of the executives who visited our campus to participate in this important dialogue.

eBay Inc. published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 17:25:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 10 858 M
EBIT 2019 3 072 M
Net income 2019 1 750 M
Debt 2019 5 787 M
Yield 2019 0,63%
P/E ratio 2019 19,20
P/E ratio 2020 15,93
EV / Sales 2019 3,65x
EV / Sales 2020 3,39x
Capitalization 33 832 M
Managers
NameTitle
Devin N. Wenig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Tierney Chairman
Wendy Jones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Scott F. Schenkel Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Pierre Morad Omidyar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.30.89%33 832
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING24.16%444 563
JD.COM15.96%34 778
SHOPIFY INC (US)29.44%19 702
MERCADOLIBRE23.99%16 498
RAKUTEN INC17.53%10 850
