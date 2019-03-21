Log in
eBay : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

03/21/2019

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number: 3235-0104

Estimated average burden

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

hours per response... 0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Cohn Jesse

3/15/2019

EBAY INC [EBAY]

C/O EBAY INC., 2025 HAMILTON

AVE.

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

SAN JOSE, CA 95125

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially OwnedTable II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Explanation of Responses:

No securities are beneficially owned.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Cohn Jesse C/O EBAY INC.

2025 HAMILTON AVE. SAN JOSE, CA 95125

X

Signatures

By: David L. Pilson For: Jesse Cohn

3/21/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of Marie Oh Huber, Scott F. Schenkel, Brian J. Doerger, Marc D. Rome and David L. Pilson, signing individually, the undersigned's true and lawful attorneys-in fact and agents to:

(1) execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, an executive officer, director or holder of 10% of more of a registered class of securities of eBay Inc. (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4 and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the rules thereunder;

(2) do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned that may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute such Form 3, 4 or 5, complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto, and timely file such forms or amendments with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority; and

(3) take any other action of any nature whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Exchange Act.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the earliest to occur of (a) the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, (b) revocation by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact or (c) as to any attorney-in-fact individually, until such attorney-in-fact shall no longer be employed by the Company.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has cause this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 15th day of March 2019.

/s/ Jesse Cohn

---------------------------------------

SIGNATURE OF SECTION 16 INSIDER

Jesse Cohn

---------------------------------------

PRINT NAME

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
