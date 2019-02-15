eBay : Launches Exclusive, Limited Edition Drop in Celebration of All-Star Weekend 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay, one of the world's largest sneaker destinations, is releasing the ultimate All-Star Weekend Drop, announcing a series of 23 limited-time drops just in time for tip-off. Beginning today, shoppers can visit eBay's dedicated storefront eBay.com/AllStarDrop and get exclusive access to the most popular sneaker releases and rare and game-worn grails, alongside the most sought-after streetwear and basketball memorabilia. In addition to dropping the rarest and most exclusive sneakers out there, eBay's "23 drops" will offer limited quantities of the hottest sneakers with prices all under market value, starting on Saturday, February 16.

"eBay is tapping into the moment when basketball, pop culture and street style collide - creating an All Star Weekend Drop that brings together an unrivaled collection of inventory," said Renee Paradise, Senior Director of Fashion at eBay. "From the newly released Air Jordan 6 Infrareds and the rarest game worn Jordans, to the hottest Supreme collaborations and multiple styles of hard-to-cop Yeezys, eBay is the only place that can assemble this curated and coveted collection of apparel, footwear and memorabilia."

eBay's All-Star Line-up

The All-Star line-up features a collection of iconic styles and a comprehensive selection of hype and general releases. eBay has tapped key collectors in the sneaker community and influential tastemakers to sell the most sought-after styles. NBA player P.J. Tucker, sneakerhead Jacques Slade, artist Kickstradomis and stylist Aleali May are selling special pieces from their personal collections for charity. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Project Fit, an organization that creates new opportunities for kids to be active, fit and live a healthy lifestyle.

Highlights include:

P.J. Tucker : Nike Fear of Gods "Friends and Family," autographed Nike Basketball Hyperdunk "PE," signed P.J. Tucker #17 Houston Rockets "Official NBA game jersey," and an autographed NBA Basketball signed by the entire Houston Rockets team

Jacques Slade : Jordan x Converse Pack, NIKE Air Jordan 5 Retro DB "DOERNBECHER," NIKE Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Black Cement"

Aleali May : 1-2 viotech Jordan, 102 Maya Moore, 2001 Air Jordan 1, 2006 Air Force 1 Low

Kickstradomis : Kickstradomis Custom Wes Matthews Nun Game-Worn shoes, Kickstradomis Custom Size 10 Jason Hyperdunks, Kickstradomis Custom " Ricky Rubio " autographed shoes

Additionally, a range of rare kicks from LA-based Sole Stage and one-of-one pairs will also hit the marketplace courtesy of Jordy Geller of ShoeZeum fame and Brooklyn sneakerhead Chad Jones, otherwise known as Sneaker Galactus. Top items include one of the most iconic basketball sneakers of all time: ShoeZeum's six original Jordan 1's, including the iconic colorways of Chicago, Bred, and Royals; and a portion of Jones' $500K collection ranging from Player Exclusives from the likes of Chris Paul, Ray Allen and Dl to pairs that have never seen the court from LeBron James and Mike Bibby.

Non-Stop Drops

Today's drop will unlock the thrill of the sneaker and streetwear hunt with a curated collection that includes a never before-seen collection of Jordan 1's in one destination, the entire Louis Vuitton x Supreme collection and unbelievable sneaker deals, including:

Coveted Grails ( 5am PT | Feb. 15-17 ): From friends and family to one-of-one pairs, highlights include every Air Jordan to OG 1985 colorways to NBA PEs and apparel only ever seen on court. Top styles are Air Jordan 1 Legends of the Summer, OVO Jordan 11 Snakeskins, Mike Bibby Jordan 9 Low PE, Zoom Lebron IV ASG Graffiti Player Exclusive, Kobe Vivo foundation Huarache 2K4 Cement away, Diana Tuarasi Lebron X Away.

Top Brands ( 5am PT | Feb. 15-17 ): Shoppers can take an advantage of an extra 20 percent off adidas, Puma, Reebok, asics and New Balance sneakers all weekend.

Shoppers can take an advantage of an extra 20 percent off adidas, Puma, Reebok, asics and New Balance sneakers all weekend. 23 Drops ( 10am PT | Feb. 16 ): Saluting NBA legend Michael Jordan's iconic jersey number, eBay will launch 23 of the most popular releases across Sneakers and Streetwear, all under market value, limited quantities available.

Air Jordan Retro 6 - Infrared | $230 Air Jordan Retro 4 - Laser Black Gum | $150 Air Jordan Retro 11 - Platinum Tint | $170 Air Jordan Retro 3 Tinker JTH - Bio Beige | $250 adidas Yeezy 350v2 - Triple White | $225 adidas Yeezy 350v2 - Sesame | $260 adidas Yeezy Powerphase - Grey | $130 Supreme x CDG Tee FW18 | $500 Supreme x CDG Hoodie FW18 | $275 Nike Off White Zoom Fly - Pink | $255 Supreme Bouncy Ball FW18 | $10 adidas Yeezy 350v2 - Blue Tint | $385 adidas Yeezy 700 - Wave Runners | $385 Supreme Dragon Work Jacket | $450 Nike Off White Blazer Serena Williams | $825 Nike Fear of God SA - Black | $450 Nike Fear of God SA - Slate | $450 Air Jordan Retro 11 - Concord | $270 adidas Yeezy 350v2 - Beluga 2.0 | $450 adidas Yeezy 500 - Salt | $285 adidas Yeezy Powerphase - Black | $105 Air Jordan Retro 10 Tinker - Blue | $130 Air Jordan Retro 6 - Wheat | $145

Ahead of today's All-Star Drop debut, eBay celebrated All-Star weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina with HighSnobiety, revealing "The Vault." Transforming the McColl Center for Art + Innovation, "The Vault" pop-up brought this weekend's drop to life with a Jordan Retrospective, VIP appearances and more. Attendees received a sneak peek of eBay's inventory and received early access to pre-shop the drop.

For more information, visit eBay.com/AllStarDrop to shop or sell and join the conversation on social using the hashtag #eBayDrop.

