Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EBay Inc.    EBAY

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

eBay : Launches Exclusive Sale for Orange is the New Black Mega Fans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 01:41pm EDT

Counting down to the final Orange is the New Black season premiere on July 26th, eBay and VIP Fan Auctions (vipfanclubs), a top-rated eBay seller of studio-direct props and wardrobe from fan-favorite films and TV shows, are hosting two shopping moments featuring iconic items used in the Netflix original series. The first, launching today and running through July 2nd at 12:30 pm CST, is a Fan Appreciation Sale that gives shoppers the chance to bid on more than 90 items from the production, including Piper Chapman's prison jumpsuit worn by Taylor Schilling, Alex Vause's glasses worn by Laura Prepon, and Nicky Nichols' talisman necklace worn by Natasha Lyonne.

During its seven-season run, Orange is the New Black established a dedicated fan base and enthralled viewers with its comedic and powerful storylines. The auctions are an ode to those fans, and honor the concluding arcs of beloved characters including Tasha 'Taystee' Jefferson, Galina 'Red' Reznikov, Suzanne 'Crazy Eyes' Warren, Sophia Burset and many more. From Poussey's prison hooch kit to Taystee's coveted watch, shoppers can browse the Fan Appreciation Sale for props and wardrobe used by those infamous inmates the world rooted for - and against- over the last several years.

'We work alongside VIP to bring these auctions to life because it's an excellent opportunity for fans to indulge their passion,' said Sam Bright, Vice President of Merchandising at eBay. 'Shows like Orange is the New Black touch a lot of people, and we're happy to be a shopping destination for both collectors and those seeking items that symbolize the series' impact on their lives.'

'VIP has sold on eBay since 2003, helping fans to own some of the legacy from their favorite shows and movies,' said Mark Kaminky, Managing Partner at VIP. 'It's a natural partnership because eBay makes these amazing, sometimes historical items accessible on a global scale so anyone has a chance to claim their piece of the story.'

The second Orange is the New Black prop sale launches on July 26th in conjunction with the release of Season 7 on Netflix. More than 850 items spanning all seven seasons of the show will be available, including Crazy Eyes' radio and prison ID; the prison uniforms of Taystee, Nicky and Alex; Maritza Ramos and Marisol 'Flaca' Gonzalez's prison selfie stick; and Piper's phone and headphones.

eBay and VIP have collaborated on several auctions featuring props and costumes from popular shows like Ash vs Evil Dead, House of Cards, Creed 2 and more. Fans and movie and TV enthusiasts on the hunt for rare, unique items turn to the marketplace for a broad selection of inventory at an incredible value.

To shop costumes and props from Orange is the New Black, visit www.ebay.com/OrangeistheNewBlack and follow @eBay on social.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 17:40:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EBAY INC.
01:41pEBAY : Launches Exclusive Sale for Orange is the New Black Mega Fans
PU
06/23Politicians need to move fast as Facebook & Co move into finance - BIS
RE
06/21&LDQUO;GO SKATEBOARDING DAY&RDQUO; F : eBay and The Skateroom Partner on Exclusi..
PU
06/21EBAY : UK regulator tells Facebook, eBay to tackle sale of fake reviews
RE
06/21FACEBOOK : UK Regulator Urges Facebook, eBay to Tackle Fake Review Marketplace
DJ
06/19EBAY : API Mindset at eBay
PU
06/19EBAY : Internet Sales Tax Now Applies to More States
PU
06/18Facebook's cryptocurrency ambitions face privacy concerns, political backlash
RE
06/18Facebook's new cryptocurrency Libra and digital wallet Calibra
RE
06/18EBAY : Exploring the Opportunities of Blockchain and Cryptocurrency
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 10 926 M
EBIT 2019 3 071 M
Net income 2019 1 815 M
Debt 2019 5 356 M
Yield 2019 0,78%
P/E ratio 2019 19,54
P/E ratio 2020 17,33
EV / Sales 2019 3,66x
EV / Sales 2020 3,41x
Capitalization 34 608 M
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 39,5 $
Spread / Average Target -0,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Devin N. Wenig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Tierney Chairman
Wendy Jones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Scott F. Schenkel Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Pierre Morad Omidyar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.42.68%31 044
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING22.64%388 386
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%38 613
JD.COM38.13%37 434
SHOPIFY INC (US)125.23%29 570
MERCADOLIBRE112.33%28 051
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About