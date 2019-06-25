eBay : Launches Exclusive Sale for Orange is the New Black Mega Fans

Counting down to the final Orange is the New Black season premiere on July 26th, eBay and VIP Fan Auctions (vipfanclubs), a top-rated eBay seller of studio-direct props and wardrobe from fan-favorite films and TV shows, are hosting two shopping moments featuring iconic items used in the Netflix original series. The first, launching today and running through July 2nd at 12:30 pm CST, is a Fan Appreciation Sale that gives shoppers the chance to bid on more than 90 items from the production, including Piper Chapman's prison jumpsuit worn by Taylor Schilling, Alex Vause's glasses worn by Laura Prepon, and Nicky Nichols' talisman necklace worn by Natasha Lyonne.

During its seven-season run, Orange is the New Black established a dedicated fan base and enthralled viewers with its comedic and powerful storylines. The auctions are an ode to those fans, and honor the concluding arcs of beloved characters including Tasha 'Taystee' Jefferson, Galina 'Red' Reznikov, Suzanne 'Crazy Eyes' Warren, Sophia Burset and many more. From Poussey's prison hooch kit to Taystee's coveted watch, shoppers can browse the Fan Appreciation Sale for props and wardrobe used by those infamous inmates the world rooted for - and against- over the last several years.

'We work alongside VIP to bring these auctions to life because it's an excellent opportunity for fans to indulge their passion,' said Sam Bright, Vice President of Merchandising at eBay. 'Shows like Orange is the New Black touch a lot of people, and we're happy to be a shopping destination for both collectors and those seeking items that symbolize the series' impact on their lives.'

'VIP has sold on eBay since 2003, helping fans to own some of the legacy from their favorite shows and movies,' said Mark Kaminky, Managing Partner at VIP. 'It's a natural partnership because eBay makes these amazing, sometimes historical items accessible on a global scale so anyone has a chance to claim their piece of the story.'

The second Orange is the New Black prop sale launches on July 26th in conjunction with the release of Season 7 on Netflix. More than 850 items spanning all seven seasons of the show will be available, including Crazy Eyes' radio and prison ID; the prison uniforms of Taystee, Nicky and Alex; Maritza Ramos and Marisol 'Flaca' Gonzalez's prison selfie stick; and Piper's phone and headphones.

eBay and VIP have collaborated on several auctions featuring props and costumes from popular shows like Ash vs Evil Dead, House of Cards, Creed 2 and more. Fans and movie and TV enthusiasts on the hunt for rare, unique items turn to the marketplace for a broad selection of inventory at an incredible value.

To shop costumes and props from Orange is the New Black, visit www.ebay.com/OrangeistheNewBlack and follow @eBay on social.