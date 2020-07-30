Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EBay Inc.    EBAY

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

eBay : NYSE-owner ICE says COVID-19 has complicated the M&A picture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 12:23pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated merger and acquisition deal making, as social-distancing and restrictions on travel have made it harder for top executives to meet face-to-face, the head of Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Thursday.

"The COVID-19 environment has really created winners and losers in many spaces, including financial services," ICE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher said. "We've had a lot of inquiries from fintech-type companies that are worried about their future funding capabilities."

ICE, which bought the New York Stock Exchange in 2013, has grown from a small energy-trading business in 2000 to one of the world's biggest exchange operators, with a $51.6 billion market cap, largely through acquisitions.

The most recent high-profile deal it explored was a more than $30 billion takeover of online marketplace eBay Inc that ICE abandoned in February following investor backlash.

Since then, the coronavirus pandemic has quickly spread, leading to lockdowns around the world, forcing work-from-home mandates and limiting in-person meetings.

Those measures have made it harder for chief executive officers to meet, get to know each other, and determine if their businesses would be a good fit, Sprecher said on a call with analysts.

"We're in a great position if the right thing were to come along, but it's a complicated environment for M&A just due to the social distancing that's going on," he said.

The one area where there has been a pickup in M&A activity has been with smaller private equity-owned firms that are looking to sell themselves to larger companies with deep pockets, he said.

ICE, which runs equities and futures exchanges, as well as clearinghouses and data businesses, is looking for potential acquisitions that would accelerate initiatives it is already working on, though nothing has "moved the needle" so far, he added. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by David Gregorio)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EBAY INC.
12:27pNYSE-owner ICE says COVID-19 has complicated the M&A picture
RE
12:23pEBAY : NYSE-owner ICE says COVID-19 has complicated the M&A picture
RE
06:15aPayPal Doubles Down as Coronavirus Shifts Payments -- Heard on the Street
DJ
07/29EBAY INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
07/29Shopify's Business Sells Itself, for Now -- Heard on the Street
DJ
07/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Earnings reports are piling up
07/28EBay beats second-quarter profit estimates, raises FY outlook
RE
07/28EBAY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28EBAY : Q2 Business Results eBay's Q2 Business Results Seller community – T..
PU
07/28EBay beats second-quarter profit estimates, raises FY outlook
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 738 M - -
Net income 2020 2 139 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 445 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
Yield 2020 1,17%
Capitalization 38 165 M 38 165 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,78x
EV / Sales 2021 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 13 300
Free-Float 40,3%
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 60,50 $
Last Close Price 54,53 $
Spread / Highest target 50,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Wendy Jones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Andrew Cring CFO, VP-Global Financial Planning & Analysis
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.51.01%38 317
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING19.02%682 792
MEITUAN DIANPING91.36%146 366
SHOPIFY INC.165.00%126 553
PINDUODUO INC.122.18%100 637
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.90.04%54 030
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group