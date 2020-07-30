eBay : NYSE-owner ICE says COVID-19 has complicated the M&A picture

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic has
complicated merger and acquisition deal making, as
social-distancing and restrictions on travel have made it harder
for top executives to meet face-to-face, the head of
Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Thursday.
"The COVID-19 environment has really created winners and
losers in many spaces, including financial services," ICE CEO
Jeffrey Sprecher said. "We've had a lot of inquiries from
fintech-type companies that are worried about their future
funding capabilities."
ICE, which bought the New York Stock Exchange in 2013, has
grown from a small energy-trading business in 2000 to one of the
world's biggest exchange operators, with a $51.6 billion market
cap, largely through acquisitions.
The most recent high-profile deal it explored was a more
than $30 billion takeover of online marketplace eBay Inc
that ICE abandoned in February following investor
backlash.
Since then, the coronavirus pandemic has quickly spread,
leading to lockdowns around the world, forcing work-from-home
mandates and limiting in-person meetings.
Those measures have made it harder for chief executive
officers to meet, get to know each other, and determine if their
businesses would be a good fit, Sprecher said on a call with
analysts.
"We're in a great position if the right thing were to come
along, but it's a complicated environment for M&A just due to
the social distancing that's going on," he said.
The one area where there has been a pickup in M&A activity
has been with smaller private equity-owned firms that are
looking to sell themselves to larger companies with deep
pockets, he said.
ICE, which runs equities and futures exchanges, as well as
clearinghouses and data businesses, is looking for potential
acquisitions that would accelerate initiatives it is already
working on, though nothing has "moved the needle" so far, he
added.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by David Gregorio)