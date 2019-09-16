Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EBay Inc.    EBAY

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

eBay : Refinery29 Partners with eBay, Launches New Curated Storefront for Millennial Shoppers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 05:27pm EDT

Refinery29, the leading global media and entertainment company for young women, is partnering with eBay to bring its vibrant, modern style to the marketplace with a new storefront for millennial shoppers. This Fall-Winter season, eBay shoppers will have the opportunity to explore rotating monthly collections across fashion, home decor, tech and more from Refinery29's editors at eBay.com/Refinery29. In addition, Refinery29 will share tips and tricks for browsing and purchasing fashion on eBay.

Debuting exclusively on eBay, the first collaboration is in the theme of 'Fine Prints' and curated by Refinery29's global editor-in-chief and co-founder, Christene Barberich. Inspired by Barberich's bold personal style, 'Fine Prints' marries strong colors and statement prints with trending and unique items that can only be found on eBay. The limited time Fall collection features dozens of different pieces at a variety of price points, including a gingham Madewell cami top, a Jonathan Adler vase, a vintage Marimekko dress and a Missoni Home throw blanket.

'eBay is the ultimate shopping destination in terms of breadth and brands-from rare vintage finds to contemporary must-haves,' said Barberich. 'Our new collaboration connects our audience and eBay shoppers with the most interesting and wearable trends of the season, all easy to interpret and bring to life in your own way. To showcase our editors' favorite and most unexpected eBay discoveries while providing customers the chance to add something unique to their own collections-and at a range of price points-was an opportunity I was personally so excited about.'

'Refinery29 is known for its mission to empower and inspire, which is why we joined forces to bring to life its distinctive editorial content alongside eBay's unique selection, from investment pieces, to wallet-friendly finds, to craveable fashion, to the most covetable styles,' said Suzy Deering, Chief Marketing Officer for eBay Americas and Global Brand Lead. 'Through this partnership, we're offering inspiration and connecting shoppers with exactly what they want, from the latest trending items to the hard-to-find.'

'Fine Prints' is the first of several limited-time collections this year from Refinery29's lifestyle experts.

To stay up to date on the latest collections, follow eBay at @eBay on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and Refinery29 at @Refinery29 on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Shoppers can find the exclusively curated store at eBay.com/Refinery29, and use #R29xeBay to tag looks inspired by the collection.

About Refinery29

Refinery29 is the leading media and entertainment company focused on women with a global audience footprint of 249 million across all platforms. Through a variety of lifestyle stories, original video programming, social, shareable content, and live experiences, Refinery29 provides its audience with the inspiration and tools to discover and pursue a more independent, stylish, and informed life. Please visit www.refinery29.com, www.refinery29.com/en-ca, www.refinery.uk.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 21:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EBAY INC.
05:27pEBAY : Refinery29 Partners with eBay, Launches New Curated Storefront for Millen..
PU
01:12pEBAY : Queues Up Second Annual Vinyl Obsession Week, Releases New Deals, Bundles..
PU
11:22aEBAY : Begins to Offer Managed Payments in Germany
PU
09/13Factbox - Facebook's cryptocurrency Libra and digital wallet Calibra
RE
09/13EBAY : Join eBay Motors at the 2019 Sand Sports Super Show
PU
09/13SELL GLOBALLY, GROW LOCALLY : Tech Can Boost Small Businesses, Expand Marketplac..
PU
09/11EBAY : OAuth Client Library in Python and Best Practices
PU
09/11EBAY : Sam Bright Appointed to The Smithsonian's National Postal Museum Advisory..
PU
09/10Elliott Appears to Revert to Old Form -- WSJ
DJ
09/09EBAY : Empowering the Next Generation of Tech
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 827 M
EBIT 2019 3 004 M
Net income 2019 1 763 M
Debt 2019 5 433 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 19,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,63x
EV / Sales2020 3,35x
Capitalization 33 861 M
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 42,31  $
Last Close Price 40,37  $
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Devin N. Wenig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Tierney Chairman
Wendy Jones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Scott F. Schenkel Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Pierre Morad Omidyar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.43.82%33 861
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING30.71%466 482
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%54 553
JD.COM49.12%45 561
PINDUODUO INC59.98%41 432
SHOPIFY INC (US)144.36%38 082
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group