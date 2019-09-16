eBay : Refinery29 Partners with eBay, Launches New Curated Storefront for Millennial Shoppers

Refinery29, the leading global media and entertainment company for young women, is partnering with eBay to bring its vibrant, modern style to the marketplace with a new storefront for millennial shoppers. This Fall-Winter season, eBay shoppers will have the opportunity to explore rotating monthly collections across fashion, home decor, tech and more from Refinery29's editors at eBay.com/Refinery29. In addition, Refinery29 will share tips and tricks for browsing and purchasing fashion on eBay.

Debuting exclusively on eBay, the first collaboration is in the theme of 'Fine Prints' and curated by Refinery29's global editor-in-chief and co-founder, Christene Barberich. Inspired by Barberich's bold personal style, 'Fine Prints' marries strong colors and statement prints with trending and unique items that can only be found on eBay. The limited time Fall collection features dozens of different pieces at a variety of price points, including a gingham Madewell cami top, a Jonathan Adler vase, a vintage Marimekko dress and a Missoni Home throw blanket.

'eBay is the ultimate shopping destination in terms of breadth and brands-from rare vintage finds to contemporary must-haves,' said Barberich. 'Our new collaboration connects our audience and eBay shoppers with the most interesting and wearable trends of the season, all easy to interpret and bring to life in your own way. To showcase our editors' favorite and most unexpected eBay discoveries while providing customers the chance to add something unique to their own collections-and at a range of price points-was an opportunity I was personally so excited about.'

'Refinery29 is known for its mission to empower and inspire, which is why we joined forces to bring to life its distinctive editorial content alongside eBay's unique selection, from investment pieces, to wallet-friendly finds, to craveable fashion, to the most covetable styles,' said Suzy Deering, Chief Marketing Officer for eBay Americas and Global Brand Lead. 'Through this partnership, we're offering inspiration and connecting shoppers with exactly what they want, from the latest trending items to the hard-to-find.'

'Fine Prints' is the first of several limited-time collections this year from Refinery29's lifestyle experts.

To stay up to date on the latest collections, follow eBay at @eBay on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and Refinery29 at @Refinery29 on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Shoppers can find the exclusively curated store at eBay.com/Refinery29, and use #R29xeBay to tag looks inspired by the collection.

About Refinery29

Refinery29 is the leading media and entertainment company focused on women with a global audience footprint of 249 million across all platforms. Through a variety of lifestyle stories, original video programming, social, shareable content, and live experiences, Refinery29 provides its audience with the inspiration and tools to discover and pursue a more independent, stylish, and informed life. Please visit www.refinery29.com, www.refinery29.com/en-ca, www.refinery.uk.