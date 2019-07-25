eBay : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Log in
FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Jones Wendy Elizabeth

EBAY INC [ EBAY ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__ X __ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

C/O EBAY INC., 2025 HAMILTON

7/23/2019

SVP, Global Customer Exp. & Op

AVE.

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SAN JOSE, CA 95125

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

7/23/2019

S

8711

D

$40.7416

39000

D

Common Stock

7/23/2019

M

2646

A

$22.76

41646

D

Common Stock

7/23/2019

S

2646

D

$40.7784

(1)

39000

D

Common Stock

7/23/2019

M

15457

A

$23.21

54457

D

Common Stock

7/23/2019

S

15457

D

$40.7784

(1)

39000

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Non-Qualified

(2)

Common

Stock Option

$22.76

7/23/2019

M

2646

4/1/2021

2646

$0.0

0

D

Stock

(right to buy)

Non-Qualified

(3)

Common

Stock Option

$23.21

7/23/2019

M

15457

4/1/2022

15457

$0.0

0

D

Stock

(right to buy)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Represents the weighted average price of shares sold at prices that ranged from $40.76 to $40.815. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.
  2. The option grant is subject to a four-year vesting schedule, vesting 12.5% on 10/1/14 and 1/48th per month thereafter.
  3. The option grant is subject to a four-year vesting schedule, vesting 12.5% on 10/1/15 and 1/48th per month thereafter.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner Officer

Other

Jones Wendy Elizabeth

C/O EBAY INC.SVP, Global Customer Exp. & Op

2025 HAMILTON AVE.

SAN JOSE, CA 95125

Signatures

Wendy Elizabeth Jones

7/24/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 22:09:06 UTC
