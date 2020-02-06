eBay : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
02/06/2020 | 06:03pm EST
FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
CRING ANDREW JOHN
EBAY INC [ EBAY ]
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction
(MM/DD/YYYY)
__
X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
C/O EBAY INC., 2025 HAMILTON
2/4/2020
Interim CFO
AVE.
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed
(MM/DD/YYYY)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing
(Check Applicable Line)
SAN JOSE, CA 95125
_
X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
or Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
4)
Common Stock
2/4/2020
M
29710
A
$23.03
142661
D
Common Stock
2/4/2020
S
29710
(1)
D
$37.0
112951
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (
e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate
2.
3. Trans.
3A. Deemed
4. Trans.
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Security
Conversion
Date
Execution
Code
Derivative Securities
Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
(Instr. 3)
or Exercise
Date, if any
(Instr. 8)
Acquired (A) or
Derivative Security
Security
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
Price of
Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
Following
Direct (D)
Amount or
Date
Expiration
Reported
or Indirect
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Number of
Transaction(s)
(I) (Instr.
Shares
(Instr. 4)
4)
Non-Qualified
(2)
Common
Stock Option
$23.03
2/4/2020
M
29710
2/15/2020
29710
$0.0
0
D
Stock
(right to buy)
Explanation of Responses:
The sales reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
The option grant is subject to a four-year vesting schedule, vesting 25% on 1/14/14 and 1/48th per month thereafter.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
CRING ANDREW JOHN
C/O EBAY INC.
Interim CFO
2025 HAMILTON AVE.
SAN JOSE, CA 95125
Signatures
Andrew John Cring
2/5/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Sales 2020
10 755 M
EBIT 2020
3 118 M
Net income 2020
1 807 M
Debt 2020
4 886 M
Yield 2020
1,31%
P/E ratio 2020
16,7x
P/E ratio 2021
14,9x
EV / Sales2020
3,20x
EV / Sales2021
3,05x
Capitalization
29 555 M
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
36
Average target price
39,08 $
Last Close Price
38,00 $
Spread / Highest target
31,6%
Spread / Average Target
2,86%
Spread / Lowest Target
-21,0%
1st jan. Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC. 2.81% 28 522