eBay : Supports Independent Record Stores Nationwide with Record Store Day Partnership

eBay and Record Store Day celebrate independent record stores across the country by spotlighting Record Store Day's Authorized Seller Network. Through this collaboration, eBay partners with vital, brick and mortar stores who bring music and culture to their local communities every day. By harnessing the power of eBay's marketplace, pledged authorized Record Store Day sellers are able to bring their inventory to a global audience of 179 million active buyers.

Music-lovers and vinyl enthusiasts will discover an amazing selection of vinyl on eBay with the added confidence they're supporting local small businesses across the U.S. by shopping Record Store Day pledged stores and titles.

'Interest in vinyl continues to soar among today's music lovers, and the category is more popular than ever on eBay,' said Sam Bright, Vice President of Merchandising, eBay North America. 'We remain dedicated to supporting independent retailers who bring music and culture to their local communities, and this partnership allows us to expand their reach to a global audience.'

'Record Store Day continues to expand and look for ways to support indie stores year-round and working with marketplaces like eBay help us bring growth opportunities and easy-to-use tools to the indie businesses that are at the center of what we do,' said Carrie Colliton, a Record Store Day co-founder.

Record Store Day began in 2008 as a way to celebrate and spread the word about the unique culture surrounding more than 1,200 independently-owned record stores across the U.S., and the special role these stores play in their communities.

For over 20 years, eBay has partnered with small businesses to give business owners the tools and global platform to launch, grow and scale their businesses. eBay is the go-to destination for discovering new, rare and unique vinyl at a great value, and offers shoppers access to the widest selection of collectible vinyl records through trusted independent brick and mortar record stores around the country.

To shop and support local, independent Record Store Day participating sellers on eBay, visit ebaystores.com/therealrecordstoreday.