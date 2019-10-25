eBay : Technical issues reported in Seller Hub and item specifics Technical issues reported in Seller Hub and item specifics In our efforts to deliver an enhanced site experience for our customers, we acknowledge that our Oct. 15 category update caused frustration for some s...

Log in
EBAY INC.

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
eBay : Technical issues reported in Seller Hub and item specifics

10/25/2019

In our efforts to deliver an enhanced site experience for our customers, we acknowledge that our Oct. 15 category updatecaused frustration for some sellers, and we apologize for any disruptions. We received reports of technical issues in Seller Hub, including sales graphs not being up to date, as well as problems with revising or creating listings in some categories. We've been working continuously to resolve all issues you shared with us.

We are currently focused on three issues you shared with us:

Technical issues related to new item specifics requirements

Some sellers have expressed concerns that technical issues are preventing them from completing their listings when they update listings per new category changes. Except for item specifics fields that have been renamed in some categories, such as 'Size,' we have not identified any issues that would prevent you from updating your listings. If you update your listings with required item specifics, your listings will successfully publish. If you do not provide required item specifics, your listings will not successfully publish.

Actions for sellers:

  • Existing listings-Provide required item specifics when you revise existing listings.
  • New listings-Follow the prompts and include all required item specifics, plus as many recommended specifics as you see fit.

Renamed item specifics fields in some categories are not auto-filling with required item specifics values and appear blank

The names of some required item specifics fields have changed in Toys, Fashion, Home & Garden, Collectibles, and Media & Gift Cards categories, and some fields in those categories, such as 'Size,' are not auto-filling with the correct values when sellers revise listings. Initially, the blank fields prevented listings from being published. This issue was quickly resolved and listings are no longer blocked from publishing. We are now copying additional item specifics you previously provided into required item specifics. We will continue to copy until this issue is resolved.

The process of copying item specifics is explained here:

Examples: *Size* item specifics field on Oct. 15

*Size* item specifics field now

Actions for sellers:

  • Existing and revised listings-You do not need to take any action for existing listings you created before Oct. 15 or when you revise those listings. If you previously entered a value in one of the old Size fields (e.g., Shoe Size), the value you entered is still there as an additional or custom item specific and will be copied into required item specific fields.
  • New listings-Follow the prompts and include all required item specifics and as many recommended item specifics as you see fit for new listings.

Item specifics that are not relevant appear when filtering on a granular basis

Certain categories that normally filter item specifics values on a more granular basis (e.g., a listing categorized by women's dresses would only show dropdown values specific to women's dresses) have been showing item specifics values that are not relevant (e.g., men's and women's values). We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

Actions for sellers:

  • You do not need to take any action.The issue does not impact your ability to list your item with relevant item specifics values.

Missing sales data in the Seller Hub Performance tab

To restore missing data in the Seller Hub Performance tab, we are working to validate and reformat the data where necessary from Oct.12 to the current date. While this will make all previously affected data visible, some sellers will temporarily experience delays in the full display of new sales data. We expect this process to be completed by Nov.1. However, the majority of sellers will be back to near real-time display of data by early next week.

Please continue to report any additional issues you are experiencing on this dedicated thread. We will provide another status update when the issues are fully resolved.

We appreciate your attention to these updates and thank you for your patience.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.

Previous Updates

October 23 announcement

October 22 announcement

October 21 announcement

October 18 announcement

October 15 & 17 announcement

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2019 02:21:00 UTC
