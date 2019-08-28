eBay : The 2019 Fall Seller Update is coming Weds., September 4 The 2019 Fall Seller Update is coming Weds., September 4 Many eBay sellers have shared that you would like a heads-up when the next Seller Update is coming so you can prepare. The 2019 Fall Seller Update wil...

Log in
EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report  
08/28/2019 | 11:21am EDT

Many eBay sellers have shared that you would like a heads-up when the next Seller Update is coming so you can prepare. The 2019 Fall Seller Update will launch on Wednesday, September 4, so please set aside some time to read all the details.

eBay experts will also be on hand to answer your questions on The eBay Community and they will discuss the 2019 Fall Seller Update on the eBay for Business podcast. In addition, an eBay for Business Facebook Live broadcast is scheduled for Sept. 4.

For more information, check back on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 15:20:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 827 M
EBIT 2019 3 004 M
Net income 2019 1 763 M
Debt 2019 5 433 M
Yield 2019 1,04%
P/E ratio 2019 19,1x
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,52x
EV / Sales2020 3,25x
Capitalization 32 712 M
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 42,31  $
Last Close Price 39,00  $
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Devin N. Wenig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Tierney Chairman
Wendy Jones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Scott F. Schenkel Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Pierre Morad Omidyar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.38.94%32 712
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING21.25%432 713
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%55 370
SHOPIFY INC (US)193.96%45 814
JD.COM42.95%43 649
PINDUODUO INC37.57%35 627
