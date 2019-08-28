eBay : The 2019 Fall Seller Update is coming Weds., September 4 The 2019 Fall Seller Update is coming Weds., September 4 Many eBay sellers have shared that you would like a heads-up when the next Seller Update is coming so you can prepare. The 2019 Fall Seller Update wil...

Many eBay sellers have shared that you would like a heads-up when the next Seller Update is coming so you can prepare. The 2019 Fall Seller Update will launch on Wednesday, September 4, so please set aside some time to read all the details.

eBay experts will also be on hand to answer your questions on The eBay Community and they will discuss the 2019 Fall Seller Update on the eBay for Business podcast. In addition, an eBay for Business Facebook Live broadcast is scheduled for Sept. 4.

For more information, check back on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.