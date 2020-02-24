eBay : The 2020 Spring Seller Update is coming this Wednesday The 2020 Spring Seller Update is coming this Wednesday Our next Seller Update is on its way and we're giving you a heads-up to help you plan your week ahead. The 2020 Spring Seller Update will be announced...

Log in
EBAY INC.

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
The 2020 Spring Seller Update is coming this Wednesday Our next Seller Update is on its way and we're giving you a heads-up to help you plan your week ahead. The 2020 Spring Seller Update will be announced...

02/24/2020 | 02:18pm EST

Our next Seller Update is on its way and we're giving you a heads-up to help you plan your week ahead. The 2020 Spring Seller Update will be announced on Wednesday, February 26, so please plan to set aside some time to read all the details.

eBay experts will also be on hand to answer your questions on The eBay Community. They will also discuss the 2020 Spring Seller Update on the eBay for Business podcastthe week following the Seller Update.

Don't forget our first ever Seller Town Hall is happening tomorrow at 11am PT. Join usfor the live, virtual event where eBay executives, Jordan, Marni and Harry will discuss 2020 plans and answers top questions from sellers. A not to miss event.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 19:17:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 699 M
EBIT 2020 2 953 M
Net income 2020 1 750 M
Debt 2020 3 349 M
Yield 2020 1,45%
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,48x
EV / Sales2021 3,24x
Capitalization 30 410 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 39,24  $
Last Close Price 38,20  $
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott F. Schenkel Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Tierney Chairman
Wendy Jones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Andrew Cring CFO, VP-Global Financial Planning & Analysis
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.5.79%30 410
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING0.23%570 320
MEITUAN DIANPING1.38%77 075
SHOPIFY INC.30.96%60 676
JD.COM, INC.14.73%59 020
PINDUODUO INC.-8.59%40 183
