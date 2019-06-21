Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EBay Inc.    EBAY

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

eBay : UK regulator tells Facebook, eBay to tackle sale of fake reviews

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 09:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An eBay sign is seen at an office building in San Jose, California

(Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog on Friday told Facebook and eBay to go through their websites and crack down on the sale of fake and misleading online reviews.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cma-expects-facebook-and-ebay-to-tackle-sale-of-fake-reviews it had found "troubling evidence" of a growing marketplace for misleading reviews on the two sites.

The CMA said it had found more than 100 eBay listings offering fake reviews for sale between November and June, and identified 26 Facebook groups with people offering to write fake reviews, or businesses recruiting people to write them on popular shopping and review sites.

A Facebook spokeswoman told Reuters the company had removed 24 of the groups and pages flagged by CMA, a number of them before the regulator's report.

"We know there is more to do which is why we've tripled the size of our safety and security team to 30,000 and continue to invest in technology to help proactively prevent abuse of our platform," the spokeswoman said.

EBay said it was working closely with the regulator.

"We have zero tolerance for fake or misleading reviews. Listings such as these are strictly against our policy on illegal activity and we will act where our rules are broken," an eBay spokesperson told Reuters.

Earlier this month, Facebook announced plans to create 500 new tech jobs in London by the end of the year, with many working on systems to detect and remove malicious content, fake accounts and harmful behaviour.

The social network has been under scrutiny from regulators around the world over its data sharing practices as well as fake news and hate speech on its networks.

Facebook said in March it had removed 137 fake pages, groups and Instagram accounts in the United Kingdom for engaging in hate speech and making divisive comments.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Mark Potter)

By Muvija M and Tanishaa Nadkar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EBAY INC. -0.52% 39.92 Delayed Quote.42.96%
FACEBOOK 1.09% 189.53 Delayed Quote.44.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EBAY INC.
09:06aEBAY : UK regulator tells Facebook, eBay to tackle sale of fake reviews
RE
08:18aFACEBOOK : UK Regulator Urges Facebook, eBay to Tackle Fake Review Marketplace
DJ
06/19EBAY : API Mindset at eBay
PU
06/19EBAY : Internet Sales Tax Now Applies to More States
PU
06/18Facebook's cryptocurrency ambitions face privacy concerns, political backlash
RE
06/18Facebook's new cryptocurrency Libra and digital wallet Calibra
RE
06/18EBAY : Exploring the Opportunities of Blockchain and Cryptocurrency
PU
06/17EBAY : Foundation Announces Winners of the 2019 Global Give
PU
06/13EBAY : and Baseball Icon Mariano Rivera Team Up to Offer the Ultimate Fan Experi..
PU
06/13EBAY : Announces the Inaugural Class of the eBay Baseball Card Hall of Fame
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 10 926 M
EBIT 2019 3 071 M
Net income 2019 1 815 M
Debt 2019 5 356 M
Yield 2019 0,77%
P/E ratio 2019 19,75
P/E ratio 2020 17,51
EV / Sales 2019 3,69x
EV / Sales 2020 3,44x
Capitalization 34 974 M
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 39,5 $
Spread / Average Target -1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Devin N. Wenig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Tierney Chairman
Wendy Jones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Scott F. Schenkel Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Pierre Morad Omidyar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.42.96%31 044
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING22.75%388 386
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%38 613
JD.COM39.13%37 434
SHOPIFY INC (US)136.92%29 570
MERCADOLIBRE117.33%28 051
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About