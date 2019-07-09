eBay : Utah Office Announces 100% Renewable Energy

At eBay, we believe it is our responsibility to encourage the development of renewable energy, which has the potential to benefit economies around the world. This is why we've made it our goal to reach 100% renewable energy by 2025.

As we work toward this goal, eBay participates in local utility-driven green power programs at multiple offices around the globe.

This month, we're excited to announce that our Draper, Utah, office will have 100% renewable coverage for the next two years through a partnership with local utility provider, Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) and their Blue Sky program. This partnership allows eBay to purchase renewable energy certificates to offset our energy usage with renewable sources, and participate in developing small-scale renewable projects in the communities that Rocky Mountain Power serves.

'We are impressed with eBay and the efforts the company has made to reduce their carbon footprint and support renewable energy sources,' said Draper City Mayor Troy Walker. 'We realize the importance that sustainability plays in the future growth of Draper City. eBay is a great example to others; we are proud of this achievement.'

On Tuesday, July 9, Rocky Mountain Power visited the Draper, Utah, office to present a plaque to eBay leaders for the company's accomplishment.

'Reaching 100% renewable energy is an exciting milestone for eBay Salt Lake City. We're thrilled to partner with Rocky Mountain Power's Blue Sky Program to make this goal a reality.' said Andy Lisk, who leads eBay's Salt Lake City site and eBay Customer Service for North America. 'Our employees care deeply about the community in which we live and work and this is just another way we can make a difference - both locally and in economies around the world'.

'Blue Sky is 100% customer-funded through volunteer participants, connecting communities together to advance the development of renewable energy in our region,' said Chad Teply, Rocky Mountain Power senior vice president for business policy and development. 'We applaud eBay for this accomplishment and for its leadership in renewable energy.'

Notably, eBay's Salt Lake City-area data center earned the ENERGY STAR® for Data Centers Label in 2018 for its efficient design and operations. The data center also participates in the Blue Sky program as part of a larger strategy to get that facility to 100% renewable energy.

What's more, the impact eBay is making in renewables isn't confined to Utah. At its headquarters in San Jose, California, eBay participates in the San Jose Clean Energy program, managed by the City of San Jose, which provides almost 50% renewable energy for the headquarters campus. Additionally, our offices in Berlin and Dreilinden, Germany, Dublin, Ireland and Portland, Oregon are all powered by 100% renewable energy through local utility programs.

