eBay : We've Selected 8 Shine Winners.

We reviewed thousands of submissions and seller stories. Now you get to decide who wins eBay's 2019 Small Business of the Year.

The Shine Awards for Small Business, sponsored by Intuit Quickbooks®, celebrates the most inspiring small businesses and entrepreneurs on eBay. From the eight winners we've selected, one will be voted Small Business of the Year. That's where you come in.

We want to know which Shine Awards winners inspire you most to go above and beyond with your business. Check out each story and vote for your top three favorites.

You can vote once a day from July 15-25 to help them win!

The ceremony will take place on July 25 at eBay Open, where the winner with the most votes will be awarded the Grand Prize. The remaining seven sellers will be named our Platinum and Gold winners, according to how many votes each receives.

Todd Hallada

2Bros Sports Collectibles LLC

Blaine, MN

www.ebayopen.com/shineawards/bio/?finalist=0

Combining a can-do attitude with his corporate background, Todd turned his passion for sports cards into a full-time, top-selling business on eBay.



Sahil Kumar

Wholesalebiz01

Raleigh, NC

www.ebayopen.com/shineawards/bio/?finalist=1

Sahil's entrepreneurial spirit works twofold: running a successful electronic device business on eBay, and employing women re-entering the workforce.



Clara Jeanne LaCelle

Surfinjunkie Acampo, CA

www.ebayopen.com/shineawards/bio/?finalist=2

Jeanne is no stranger to adversity. She turned a failed business into an eBay success story, all while putting her four kids through college.

John Macris

Philadelphia Candies

Hermitage, PA

www.ebayopen.com/shineawards/bio/?finalist=3

To reinvigorate his family's 100-year-old retail brand, John turned to e-commerce on eBay, boosting both the business and local economy in the process.



Elijah McCloskey

Freewheel Madison

Madison, WI

www.ebayopen.com/shineawards/bio/?finalist=4

Bike seller Elijah dedicates his time to selling affordable transportation to all and teaching others how to make a living on eBay.



Jodi Rosenbaum

More Than Words

Waltham, MA

www.ebayopen.com/shineawards/bio/?finalist=5

For over 15 years, Jodi's now $4M eBay bookselling enterprise has empowered at-risk youth by providing business training and helping them develop essential life skills.



Dov Schreiber

frames_n_optics

Brooklyn, NY

www.ebayopen.com/shineawards/bio/?finalist=6

Pivoting from his biology background to his passion for eyewear, solopreneur Dov grew his global business in just five years selling frames to more than 100 countries.



Nanette Zupon

American Artifacts

San Pedro, CA

www.ebayopen.com/shineawards/bio/?finalist=7

By sourcing vintage items locally, long-time eBay seller Nanette addresses customers' needs while also reducing her carbon footprint.

Prizes Details

The Small Business of the Year, Platinum, and Gold Winners will be announced on July 25.

Grand Prize (Small Business of the Year): One Winner

$15,000 cash prize

1-year Anchor Store subscription and Concierge service

VIP Experience at eBay Open

$10,000 donation in winner's name to an eBay for Charity organization of their choice

Also included: $500 in eBay shipping supplies, $300 in Promoted Listings credentials, store banner makeover with digital winner badge, a professional photo shoot and video profile, and a feature in eBay marketing. (Total Prize ARV: $40,300)

Platinum Prize: Two Winners

$10,000 cash prize

1-year Anchor store subscription and Concierge service

VIP Experience at eBay Open

Also included: $300 in eBay shipping supplies, $150 in Promoted Listings credentials, store banner makeover with digital winner badge, and a professional photo shoot and video profile. (Total Prize ARV: $33,900 each)

Gold Prize: Five Winners

$5,000 cash prize

1-year Premium store subscription and Concierge service

VIP Experience at eBay Open

Also included: $150 in eBay shipping supplies, $100 in Promoted Listings credentials, store banner makeover with digital winner badge, and a professional photo shoot and video profile. (Total Prize ARV: $24,200 each)

Make a huge impact on a small business. Check out our eight winners and vote daily to help decide eBay's Small Business of the Year!

Vote Now