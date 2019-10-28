Log in
eBay : and Carlos Rolón Bring New, Limited-Edition Artwork to Shoppers this #Artober

0
10/28/2019 | 08:17am EDT

In the culmination of eBay's #Artober campaign, eBay and Carlos Rolón are partnering to release a new piece of artwork entitled Gild the Lily (Caribbean Azulejo). Available at ebay.com/carlosrolon, this unique 18' x 24', 8-color, hand-pulled screen print with spot UV-gloss varnish, Mohawk Superfine UltraWhite paper and deckled edges is available to shoppers in a limited edition of 200 at $400 per work. One-hundred percent of proceeds benefit Project Backboard and its efforts to restore a basketball court and community center in Puerto Rico which were damaged by Hurricane Maria.

Rolón's art uses an array of media to portray themes of ritual, beauty, culture, aspiration and identity, with a specific focus on the evolution of American middle-class lifestyles and social barriers. Gild the Lily (Caribbean Azulejo), is an exploration of displacement, diaspora, colonization, and change. The juxtaposed images of Caribbean flora and Azulejo tile - which stem from Arabic roots - represent cultivation and craft-making and serve as a metaphor for beauty, class, race, and landscape. The piece presents a lavish and melancholic visual hybrid language about history, culture and architecture.

'#Artober on eBay felt like the perfect moment to unveil this new edition and body of work, which will complement collections around the world,' said Rolón. 'Knowing that the art will reach so many people, all while supporting Project Backboard - an organization close to my heart - is humbling and hugely motivating.'

'Carlos Rolón is an established friend of eBay and his mission to elevate art for good is closely aligned to our own,' said Sam Bright, Vice President of Merchandising at eBay. 'Introducing his new work to our global community of art lovers is the ultimate conclusion to our #Artober celebration, during which we've honored the various styles and experiences that resonate so strongly with enthusiasts and casual collectors alike. Thanks to this partnership, eBay and Rolón - through his colorful and eclectic artwork - can have an even stronger impact on a community in need.'

Project Backboard is an organization dedicated to restoring communal gathering areas, such as basketball courts, and encouraging wellness and connection through activity. Artists are brought aboard to assist with each project and create a unique, welcoming and engaging space for the local community. Rolón's partnership with eBay will benefit a specific project to revive critical communal areas in Puerto Rico, which is where Rolón's family is from.

eBay's #Artober campaign honors and spotlights art and its many contributions to culture. To celebrate the moment, eBay is collaborating with several artists and non-profit arts organizations alongside Carlos Rolón and Project Backboard, including Simone Legno, tokidoki and Children Mending Hearts, Hank Willis Thomas and the Public Art Fund, and Yoshitomo Nara for Dallas Contemporary, all to feature exclusive releases and sales. Further, the eBay Foundation will donate $20,000, to be distributed among each of the organizations.

Shoppers and art enthusiasts can visit ebay.com/artober to learn more about the #Artober initiative, and follow eBay at @eBay on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for news on the latest art drops.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 12:16:04 UTC
