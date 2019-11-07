eBay : and Homes For Our Troops Foundation Team Up for 3rd Annual Veteran's Day Charity Campaign

eBay for Charity and Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) today launched their third joint charity auction in honor of Veteran's Day to give fans the opportunity to bid on autographed items and once-in-a-lifetime experiences from top celebrities, while also helping raise crucial funds for charity. Today through November 17, fans can visit eBay.com/HFOT to bid on their favorite experiences from stars like George Clooney, Wynonna Judd, Ben Stiller, Mindy Kaling, and more, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting HFOT.

CNN Correspondent and longtime HFOT supporter, Jake Tapper, enlisted the help of friends, colleagues, and entertainment icons to create an extensive assortment of auction items to benefit HFOT's mission to build and donate specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans.

'It's an honor to be an Ambassador for Homes For Our Troops and to work with the group and eBay on our annual Celebrity Auction again. The event raises awareness and funds for the incredible work Homes For Our Troops does by giving participants the opportunity to bid on experiences and items from their favorite celebrities,' says Jake Tapper.

Fans can support by bidding on top luxury items including George Clooney's Omega Seamaster Gold & Steel Watch, an original Safiyaa dress worn by Mindy Kaling, tickets to Chelsea Handler: Life Will Be the Death of Me Tour and VIP meet-and-greet with Chelsea Handler, Grey's Anatomy signed medical scrubs signed by the cast, Jon Bon Jovi's autographed Fender guitar, photo op and VIP tickets to Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, lunch for two with Colin Hanks and the cast of HBO's Band of Brothers, and many more.

'I am honored and extremely excited to help contribute to our Vets through this incredible organization. From the moment I was introduced to HFOT I knew I had to get involved,' says Band of Brothers star Colin Hanks. 'Putting this lunch together seemed like a fun and appropriate way to help contribute and create something special. Speaking on behalf of the other guys, we are looking forward to this memorable afternoon in honor of those who have done so much for our country.'

Notable VIP experiences include a walk-on role in Ben Stiller's upcoming new series on Apple TV, behind-the-scenes set visit of Ozark Season 4 with Jason Bateman, tickets, set visit, and a Meet & Greet at AC 360 with Anderson Cooper, lunch with Bryan Cranston, two tickets to Sunday in the Park with George in London and a meet-and-greet with star Jake Gyllenhaal to name a few.

'We are proud to partner with Homes For Our Troops for the third year in a row for this important Veterans Day auction,' says Brenda Halkias, General Manager of eBay for Charity. 'Last year's auction raised almost $160,000 and this year is bringing even more exciting inventory and experiences from notable celebrity supporters that we know the eBay community will love.'

Notable Celebrities Who Contributed to the Campaign Include:

Anderson Cooper

Ben Stiller

Beth Dover

Bryan Cranston

Chris Evans

Colin Hanks

Dave Matthews Band

Elizabeth Banks

George Clooney

Jacob Tamme

Jon Bon Jovi

Judd Apatow

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jason Bateman

Matt Damon

Mindy Kaling

Paul Rudd

Seth Meyers

Shonda Rhimes

Trevor Noah

Weird Al Yankovic

Whoopi Goldberg

Willie Nelson

Wynonna Judd

A full list of items and details is available now at eBay.com/HFOT.

About Homes for Our Troops:

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT): Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, has built almost 300 homes and nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.