eBay : to Extend Seller Protections to Sellers Impacted by Fires and Power Outages in California eBay to Extend Seller Protections to Sellers Impacted by Fires and Power Outages in California Our hearts go out to the thousands of people who have been impacted due to the fires in California. If you've been affected by the fires or power outa...

Our hearts go out to the thousands of people who have been impacted due to the fires in California. If you've been affected by the fires or power outages and may not be able to ship your inventory, we recommend:

Communicating with your buyers to let them know the situation if possible.

Place your store on vacation mode (if you're an eBay Stores subscriber) and extend your handling time on all items to when you can get back to business.

If you or your business have been affected please call Customer Service at 1 (866) 540-3229 to let us know your status. We will apply the following seller protections:

You will not receive defects for stockouts or unresolved cases with buyers.

Your late shipment rate will not be impacted.

We will continue to monitor the situation and update this article if needed.