eBay : to Extend Seller Protections to Sellers Impacted by Fires and Power Outages in California eBay to Extend Seller Protections to Sellers Impacted by Fires and Power Outages in California Our hearts go out to the thousands of people who have been impacted due to the fires in California. If you've been affected by the fires or power outa...

10/31/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

Our hearts go out to the thousands of people who have been impacted due to the fires in California. If you've been affected by the fires or power outages and may not be able to ship your inventory, we recommend:

  • Communicating with your buyers to let them know the situation if possible.
  • Place your store on vacation mode (if you're an eBay Stores subscriber) and extend your handling time on all items to when you can get back to business.

If you or your business have been affected please call Customer Service at 1 (866) 540-3229 to let us know your status. We will apply the following seller protections:

  • You will not receive defects for stockouts or unresolved cases with buyers.
  • Your late shipment rate will not be impacted.

We will continue to monitor the situation and update this article if needed.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 20:06:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 795 M
EBIT 2019 3 014 M
Net income 2019 1 705 M
Debt 2019 5 004 M
Yield 2019 1,04%
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,17x
EV / Sales2020 3,05x
Capitalization 29 173 M
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 40,65  $
Last Close Price 35,86  $
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott F. Schenkel Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Tierney Chairman
Wendy Jones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Andrew Cring CFO, VP-Global Financial Planning & Analysis
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.27.75%29 173
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING29.52%462 212
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%69 549
PINDUODUO INC.82.17%47 517
JD.COM, INC.51.41%46 232
SHOPIFY INC.130.49%36 984
