eBay : to Extend Seller Protections to Sellers Impacted by Hurricane Dorian eBay to Extend Seller Protections to Sellers Impacted by Hurricane Dorian Due to severe weather expected in the Florida region due to Hurricane Dorian, communication, power, and transportation lines may be disrupted. Some ca...

Due to severe weather expected in the Florida region due to Hurricane Dorian, communication, power, and transportation lines may be disrupted. Some carriers may suspend shipping services.

If you're located in the Florida region and do not have access to your inventory, we recommend:

Communicating with your buyers to let them know the situation.

Ending any auctions/taking down any Buy It Now listings before they result in a sale.

Place your store on vacation mode (if you're an eBay Stores subscriber) and extend your handling time on all items to when you can get back to business.

If your business is affected, eBay will automatically protect your Seller Performance and your late shipment rate will not be impacted under these conditions:

Your ZIP code has been identified by the major shipping carriers: USPS, UPS, FedEx.

Our tracking data shows your shipment was delayed or not delivered due to this weather event.

Please note: you may see late shipments due to this weather event on your seller dashboard, but they will be removed before the seller evaluations occur on the 20th of each month.

Rest assured that sellers need not worry about their eBay seller performance due to delays caused by weather. For those in the affected regions, there is no need to contact Customer Service. eBay will automatically protect seller shipping metrics due to this event.

We will continue to monitor the situation and update this article if needed.