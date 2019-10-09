eBay : to Extend Seller Protections to Sellers Impacted by Northern California Power Outages eBay to Extend Seller Protections to Sellers Impacted by Northern California Power Outages Due to power outages in the Northern California area, some carriers may suspend shipping services. If you're located in the impacted areas in Northern...

Log in
10/09/2019 | 10:36pm EDT

Due to power outages in the Northern California area,some carriers may suspend shipping services.

If you're located in the impacted areas in Northern California and may not be able to ship your inventory, we recommend:

  • Communicating with your buyers to let them know the situation if possible.
  • Place your store on vacation mode (if you're an eBay Stores subscriber) and extend your handling time on all items to when you can get back to business.

If you or your business have been affected please call Customer Service at 1 (866) 540-3229 to let us know your status. We will apply the following seller protections:

  • You will not receive defects for stockouts or unresolved cases with buyers.
  • Your late shipment rate will not be impacted.

We will continue to monitor the situation and update this article if needed.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 02:35:01 UTC
