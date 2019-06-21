Log in
“Go Skateboarding Day” for Good: eBay and The Skateroom Partner on Exclusive Artist-Designed Skateboard Sale for Charity

0
06/21/2019 | 01:10pm EDT

Just in time for national Go Skateboarding Day, eBay, one of the world's most dynamic and diverse marketplaces, andThe Skateroom, an art for social impact project that supports community development programs, are partnering on an exclusiveeBay for Charity sale. Shoppers can bid on more than 150 unique artist-designed skateboards at www.ebay.com/theskateroom, beginning today at 10:00am PT through June 27, all with global shipping.

The sale features one-of-a-kind decks transformed by artwork from high-profile artists and brands including Andy Warhol, Shepard Fairey, Damien Hirst, David Choe, Supreme, Louis Vuitton and more. The boards are a nod to skateboarding culture and highlight the importance of giving back, with proceeds benefiting Skateistan, a non-profit organization reaching underserved children through education and skateboarding activities.

Each piece of artwork now available to eBay's 180 million buyers was sourced from a private collection of decks previously owned by the Skateroom's CEO and founder Charles-Antoine Bodson. The pieces played a prominent role in the organization's inception and vision, and funded its very first collaboration with Skateistan. By making these art editions available once again, eBay and The Skateroom can amplify the impact on disadvantaged communities while adding distinct color and style to art collections worldwide.

'eBay and its buyers are very purpose-driven, so it was natural to partner with The Skateroom not only to showcase beautiful art but also to benefit vulnerable children around the world,' said Katerina Frank, Category Manager of Art and Antiques at eBay. 'The Skateroom's social consciousness message closely mirrors our own, and we're honored to help them lift up those in need.'

'Our work is about engaging companies, artists and the masses to support children and communities that have been overlooked for a long time,' said Bodson. 'With eBay's help, we can release this private collection to a huge group of people in a way that does a lot of good.'

Founded in 2014, The Skateroom's mission has been to challenge the status quo of brand and corporate responsibility, while turning consumers into active contributors to socially engaged projects. Each board is born from The Skateroom's close collaboration with world-renowned artists to bring their singular work to the public in a more affordable way, while generating funding for social causes. Since its beginnings, The Skateroom has donated more than $500,000 to help build skateparks, develop education programs and form skating groups for at-risk children in regions around the world.

Ten percent of proceeds will benefit Skateistan, a long-time partner and beneficiary of The Skateroom's charitable efforts. Skateistan's programs empower youth, 50 percent of whom are young girls, through recreational skating activities and educational initiatives. The proceeds will support Skateistan's operational activities across its different Skate Schools in Afghanistan, Cambodia, and South Africa.

To support and shop The Skateroom, visit www.ebay.com/theskateroom and follow @eBay, @TheSkateroom and @Skateistan on social.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 17:09:16 UTC
